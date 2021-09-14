CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Juvenile Gear Brand UPPAbaby Replaces Their Legacy PLM with Centric

 6 days ago

A stroller and car seat company walks into greater efficiency. UPPAbaby, a juvenile gear brand, selected Centric Software®’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric PLM™. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, personal care, food & beverage, and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Times Union

Howler Brothers Ride the Technology Wave to Efficiency with Centric PLM™

Surf and fly-fishing apparel company continues their digital journey. Howler Brothers, the outdoor apparel company, has selected Centric Software®’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric SMB for emerging brands. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Times Union

Centric Announces Partnership with Innovative DeFi Project CroxSwap

LONDON (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Centric and decentralized finance project CroxSwap announced a partnership that begins today with two exciting staking options involving Centric Swap (CNS). Users may stake the CROX token in CroxSwap’s no-fee “Next Generation Staking Pool” and earn CNS. Centric Swap also appears in one of CroxSwap’s...
WWD

Centric Brands Builds Up Business With Izod, Coach

Click here to read the full article. Centric Brands Inc. is extending its licensing agreements with Izod and Coach into additional categories. With Izod, Centric’s expanded licensing deal encompasses men’s sportswear, activewear and golf apparel. As part of the agreement, Centric will also operate Izod’s e-commerce store, izod.com. Centric continues with its current licensing agreement for Izod kids and accessories. Izod is owned by Authentic Brands Group.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018Front Row at Coach RTW Spring 2018 Additionally, Centric Brands has become the exclusive licensing partner with Coach. As part of the deal, Centric will design, manufacture...
Times Union

Script to Screen Announces Webinar on the Science of Modern Telesales

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. In the latest in a series of “ThoughtLeaderThursday” webinars hosted by integrated Direct Response/Direct- Consumer agency Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative DirectorKen Kerry will join with NexRep CEO Teddy Liaw to examine how telesales can augment a D2C strategy on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00pm ET/ 11:00am PT.
Times Union

Wilbur-Ellis Selects Made4net for Supply Chain Enterprise

TEANECK, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that Wilbur-Ellis, a leading international manufacturer and distributor of agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals, selected Made4net WMS to manage its logistics enterprise across 80 distribution sites in the U.S. Wilbur-Ellis chose the Made4net solution to manage its Agribusiness distribution processes, including inventory management and distribution optimization for real-time visibility and control throughout its supply chain.
Times Union

Datalogic brings solutions for every traceability application to PACK EXPO 2021

EUGENE, Ore. (PRWEB) September 21, 2021. Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is pleased to announce its participation at PACK EXPO 2021 in Las Vegas, with an extensive booth displaying traceability solutions for every application. Whether it’s on a packaging line, on a fork truck, in shipping and receiving, within the warehouse – Datalogic has the technology to mark, track, and trace products and materials throughout the enterprise and supply chain.
Footwear News

Footwear News, FIT and Yellowbrick Team Up to Offer ‘Footwear Business Foundations’ Educational Series

Extending upon its success of the Sneaker Essentials program, Yellowbrick has again teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Center for Continuing and Professional Studies as well as Footwear News to offer Footwear Business Foundations, which is “a comprehensive educational program that takes a deep dive into what makes a footwear company successful and teaches the skills needed to build a brand from the ground up.” Participants who complete the program will earn a non-credit “Completion Certificate” from FIT. Completion of the Sneaker Essentials program is not a prerequisite requirement for enrolling in the Footwear Business Foundations course. Footwear Business...
#Plm#Sporting Goods#Strollers#Uppababy#Centric Plm
Times Union

White Wolf Capital acquires Weatherhaven

MONTREAL (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. “We are excited about what the future holds as part of the White Wolf family of investments. They’ve demonstrated an ability to grow companies, particularly in the U.S. market, and we expect their extensive industry contacts will help take Weatherhaven to its next level of growth,” said CEO Ray Castelli.
Times Union

Top PLM Services & Solutions Provider xLM Solutions Opens xLM Europe

France-based office to be led by solution architect expert, Saindou Salime. xLM Solutions, a U.S-based Product Lifecycle Management service and solutions company specializing in the Dassault Systèmes suite of products, is pleased to announce the formation of xLM Europe, a subsidiary of xLM Solutions. The new xLM Europe office will be located in Toulouse, France.
Times Union

LightWork Employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR Solutions Now Integrate with MIP Fund Accounting for Nonprofits

LightWork® Software announces its employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR solutions now integrate with MIP Fund Accounting. These additions offer robust solutions to enhance the functionality of this Community Brands’ business software for nonprofit organizations. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Performance Management also includes visual analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision making.
Times Union

Edge Direct, a Moore company, receives four 2021 MAXI Awards

Awards align with Edge Direct’s commitment to fundraising excellence and innovation. Edge Direct, a Moore company, has received four MAXI Awards from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW). Edge Direct is a leading fundraising agency serving some of the world’s best-known causes. Edge Direct projects awarded include:. Shriners Hospitals...
Times Union

CobbleStone® Recognized as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management by G2

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management software according to Forrester Research, Inc. – is delighted to announce that they have been recognized as a High Performer in Contract Lifecycle Management by G2 for the success of their award-winning source-to-contract lifecycle management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts Disney+, Discovery+ Partnerships, Sees “a Lot of New Things We Can Add”

Telecom giant Verizon sees room to add more content partnerships along the lines of its Disney+ and Discovery+ deals, chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said on Tuesday. “We see many more direct-to-consumer offerings,” he told the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, pointing to the company’s offerings under deals with the likes of streaming services Disney+ and Discovery+. That is also “a revenue source for us and a profit source for us,” he emphasized, describing the deals as win-win situations. “We still have a lot of new things we can add to it,” the Verizon CEO added, citing an expansion so far into...
Lumia UK

Unlocking Citizen-centric Smart Cities in Asia

Asia’s city leaders are among the world’s most forward-thinking when it comes to smart cities. In fact, the Asia-Pacific region is set to account for 40% of the global smart city spending, or $800 billion by 2025 and 80% of all economic activities is expected to shift to cities in the years to come.
Brewbound.com

Brew Talks Denver 2021 CBC: Panel 1: Creating a New Legacy Building the Traditional Beer Brands of the Future While Supporting Your Core

Brewbound with Dogfish Head and O-I present the Brew Talks Virtual event on Thursday, Sept 9. The third and final Brew Talks of 2021 features two panels. The first panel will examine core beer innovation and evolution in marketing and packaging of long-time core beers. Featuring:. Sam Calagione, Co-founder, Dogfish...
