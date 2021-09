(CNN) — Eric Trump [shakes head]. The second son of the former president delivered a humdinger of a performance -- even by his own low standards -- during an appearance on Fox News Channel with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. Time and time again, Eric Trump seemed to be wholly unaware of, well, history and facts as they related to his father and his time in office. He also appeared to be unfamiliar with the idea of irony.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO