Glenns celebrate 50 years of marriage

World War II Marine Private First Class (Pfc.) Glenn White was Killed In Action on the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll, of the Gilbert Islands, Nov. 22, 1943. During the fierce fighting for this island, approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and 2,000 wounded. Pfc. White was killed on the 3rd day of the battle, and was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his brave actions and extreme courage. Previously listed as “Not Recoverable”, Pfc. White has been identified and will be repatriated for burial in Emporia. The following events are open to the public.

