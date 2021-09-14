5starWines - the Book: The exclusive wine Guide now available for consultation online

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from September 15 to October 15, five of Getty’s most popular online exhibits on Google Arts & Culture will now be permanently available in Spanish as well as their original English. The move is part of an effort on the part of the Los Angeles museum to make its collections more accessible to online visitors; according to the US Census Bureau, 48.6% of LA County identifies as Hispanic. There are plans for additional translations of Getty’s Google exhibits in the near future. In order to view the collections in Spanish, viewers must make it their language preference under browser settings.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO