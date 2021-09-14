CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State suspends crew club after inquiry into drownings

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bvx6CVJ00

Iowa State University has announced that its student crew club must stay off the water at least for now after an inquiry faulted the university and the club's leaders in the drowning deaths of two members.

The Ames Tribune reports that Iowa State made the announcement Monday when it released the preliminary findings of a pair of investigations into the March 28 deaths of 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David and 19-year-old Derek Nanni. The suspension of the crew club will last for at least the remainder of the current school year while health and safety measures are adopted.

The findings faulted unnamed crew club student leadership for not adequately responding to strong winds before a boat capsized on Little Wall Lake, about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) north of the university’s campus in Ames. Three other crew club members were rescued and survived.

Also according to the findings, a safety launch boat should have been used — as required under the conditions — and there should have been a team member or coach on the shore or in a launch to relay the changing conditions and respond to an emergency.

The investigations — an internal review and a separate external review that was conducted with assistance from a rowing expert — also found that the university lacked adequate oversight.

ISU Crew Club members brought safety concerns to the university’s Recreation Services department in February 2020, concluding a letter with, “As our club stands, it wouldn’t take much for someone to get seriously hurt.”

The letter from the club’s president at the time requested that a dock be built, a new launch or coach boat equipped with life jackets be repaired or bought, and that a swim test be mandatory for team members. The swim test requested by the crew club was implemented, the club raised most of what it needed for a new dock, but no launch or coach boat was acquired, university officials have said.

In a previous statement to the Tribune and other media outlets, Alexis Aurandt, the Crew Club’s president and leader of the boat that day, said winds picked up from out of nowhere and whipped up the lake that had been as smooth as glass when the club members arrived.

Crew members were not supposed to row in wind greater than 14 mph, according to the club’s constitution. Aurandt said she checked the forecast at 6:30 a.m. the morning of the accident, and the winds were expected to be 11-14 mph and increase to 17 mph by 11 a.m.

The crew launched at 8:45 a.m. Officials pegged winds at 20-25 mph when the boat capsized about 45 minutes later as rowers were returning to shore. None of the rowers were wearing life jackets, as is common among crew organizations because oars can catch on them and interfere with their strokes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Education
Ames, IA
Education
Ames, IA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#Health And Safety#Drowning#The Ames Tribune#Isu Crew Club#Recreation Services#The Crew Club
Reuters

Russian city mourns victims of university shooting

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Russian city of Perm on Tuesday mourned the six people killed by a teenage gunman at a university in an incident that sent shockwaves through the community. The gunman, identified by local media as an 18-year-old student, opened fire on campus at Perm State...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

399K+
Followers
102K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy