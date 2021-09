While it doesn’t boast the Technicolor displays of Vermont and New Hampshire, Rhode Island is still blessed with some scenic autumn color. Along with cool temperatures and the return of Patriots football, autumn in New England is heralded by a spectacular polychromatic display as the green leaves of summer give way to shades of gold, red and orange. Fall foliage attracts hordes of “leaf peepers” to northern New England, particularly Vermont and New Hampshire. But you don’t need to “make like a tree and leave” to enjoy a pleasant drive enveloped by autumnal hues; Rhode Island is also blessed with fall foliage routes, some as close as Aquidneck Island itself. Just pack your pumpkin spice lattes for one of these seasonal road trips in Little Rhody.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO