CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Elizabeth Holmes’ Father-in-Law Went Undercover to Dupe Media at Trial

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ father-in-law went incognito as a “concerned citizen” and chatted up the media during jury selection at her federal trial, according to an NPR report. On Tuesday, tech reporter Bobby Allyn revealed this bit of intrigue, which seems fitting for a Silicon Valley startup said to have run on secrecy, deception and the monitoring of its own employees. According to Allyn, San Diego hotel kingpin Bill Evans, dad to Holmes’ husband Billy, entered the California courthouse wearing a baseball cap and puffer jacket and introduced himself as “Hanson.” The mystery man told journalists that he “fix[ed] up old cars for a living” and was there as a media watchdog. Asked if he knew Holmes, the man allegedly said, “Do I know her? Does anyone know her? What does it even mean to know someone these days?” He added: “No journalist has ever told the real story about her.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Is Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband and How Much Is He Worth?

In a world of billionaire founders and alleged corporate fraud, Elizabeth Holmes has stood out over the past few years. Theranos, the company she founded after dropping out of Stanford, claimed to be able to detect major diseases with a simple yet revolutionary blood testing method. Article continues below advertisement.
CELEBRITIES
PBS NewsHour

Elizabeth Holmes’ trial to dissect downfall of a tech star

Just six years ago, Elizabeth Holmes seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley’s next superstar. She was the subject of business magazine cover stories describing her as the youngest self-made female billionaire in history, former President Bill Clinton was reverently quizzing her about her thoughts on technology, and then Vice President Joe Biden was hailing her ideas as an inspiration.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Attorneys deliver opening statements

Attorneys delivered opening statements on Wednesday in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. She faces multiple charges for allegedly defrauding investors and patients in her now-defunct blood-testing company.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
talesbuzz.com

Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial begins with opening arguments

Prosecutors at Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial hammered the disgraced founder of blood-testing startup Theranos in opening statements, telling the jury that she lied and cheated her way to fortune and fame as she duped investors and patients alike. “This is a case about fraud — about lying and cheating to...
LAW
Daily Mail

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' father-in-law posed as a 'concerned citizen' in first few days of her fraud trial to mingle with the media and ensure she was getting 'fair' press

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' father-in-law posed as a 'concerned citizen' during jury selection for her fraud trial and mingled with the media in the hope of ensuring she was given fair press, before revealing his true identity by standing next to her and her husband as they entered the courtroom when the trial began.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

Elizabeth Holmes is in spotlight as Theranos trial begins Wednesday

Former Silicon Valley billionaire Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial Wednesday in federal court in California. Her defense team is expected to portray the accused fraud artist as a victim of corporate culture and an abuse relationship. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY from San Jose, California.Sept. 8, 2021.
POLITICS
Vulture

This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial

The true-crime-podcast universe is ever expanding. We’re here to make it a bit smaller and a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the noteworthy and the exceptional. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists will pick their favorites.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Bill Evans
KTVU FOX 2

Theranos whistleblower testifies in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

SAN JOSE - Two former Theranos employees aired out the internal workings of the failed Silicon Valley blood testing startup in court Tuesday in the high-profile trial of former company CEO Elizabeth Holmes. It was the first full day of testimony following opening statements last week. So Han Spivey, who...
SAN JOSE, CA
allaccess.com

Benztown Offers Daily 'It's The Law: Elizabeth Holmes Special Edition' Theranos Trial Coverage Feature

While the criminal fraud trial of THERANOS founder ELIZABETH HOLMES gets underway, BENZTOWN is offering a special version of its short-form daily feature "IT'S THE LAW" covering the proceedings. "IT'S THE LAW: ELIZABETH HOLMES SPECIAL EDITION" is hosted by attorney and radio host ROYAL OAKES and will cover the trial in daily one-minute updates. HOLMES is on trial for allegedly defrauding investors and partners by claiming to have developed a fast-response blood test that did not exist. The feature is available to BENZTOWN News Library users for weekday airings.
LAW
CFO.com

Ex-Controller Testifies in Trial of Theranos CEO

Blood-testing startup Theranos provided investors with revenue projections that did not match the reality of its finances, the company’s former controller has testified in the fraud trial of founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes. So Han Spivey, who also goes by Danise Yam, said Holmes gave her a revenue estimate of...
BUSINESS
Primetimer

MSNBC will reportedly pay Rachel Maddow $30 million a year to end the daily Rachel Maddow Show and host a weekly show

"As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year," reports The Daily Beast, agreeing with a CNN report that Maddow will end her daily show as part of her new deal that will keep her at MSNBC through the 2024 presidential election. The Daily Beast says it "has learned that NBCUniversal News Corp., the parent company of left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, made some other massive concessions in a deal that will ultimately mean less Maddow airtime overall. The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC." The Rachel Maddow Show is expected to end "in its current form around spring of 2022." ALSO: Who could take over Maddow's 9 p.m. timeslot?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theranos Ceo#Startup#Baseball Cap#Dupe Media#Npr#Tech#Starbucks Cup#Cnn#Italian
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson Admits: ‘I Lie if I’m Really Cornered or Something’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson confessed over the weekend that he will “lie” whenever he’s “really cornered or something.”. During a Sunday appearance on right-wing provocateur Dave Rubin’s podcast, Carlson took aim at his rivals on CNN over what he claimed was their habit of telling falsehoods on the air. (The segment was first flagged by Media Matters, a liberal watchdog and Carlson nemesis.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Independent

Judge drops nearly all charges against reality TV star surgeon who allegedly drugged and raped women

A judge in Orange County, California, has approved a request to drop almost all counts against a surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping multiple women. After the request was granted, only the charges stemming from two alleged victims are still intact. CBS Los Angeles reported that Grant Robicheaux, who was once the subject of a Bravo reality show for his dating escapades, was originally accused by seven women of rape and sexual assault. According to prosecutors, Mr Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, lured women into their lives, drugged them and raped them....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy