In the weeks between July 12 and Aug. 23, nearly a third of the more than 6,000 contributions to both Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa came from donors outside the five boroughs. Democrat Eric Adams raised more than $2 million for his mayoral campaign between mid-July and late August, city campaign finance records show, more than 10 times what his chief rival, Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee for mayor, pulled in over the same period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO