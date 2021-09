The City of San Diego in partnership with The San Diego Foundation is pleased to provide the Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund. The City of San Diego, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan of the Federal Government and local funding from The San Diego Foundation, is pleased to offer grants for City of San Diego small businesses and nonprofits. If you are looking for information on how to apply, please visit Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund Deadline: September 24, 2021 by 5:00pm.

