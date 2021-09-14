CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to pre-order the new iPad and iPad Mini

By Lee Neikirk, Reviewed
 6 days ago
You can pre-order the new iPad and iPad mini today Apple

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

On Tuesday, September 14, Apple announced its latest premium gadgets during the company's "California Streaming" event. The new iPhone 13 lineup headlined the event—stay tuned, as those devices become available for pre-order on Friday.

Apple also debuted a new iPad , iPad mini and Apple Watch —the Series 7. You can pre-order the new iPad and iPad mini today, starting at $329. Here's what we know about them so far, as well as links to get yours on order today.

Pre-order the iPad (9th gen) for $329

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFDSy_0bvx4grP00
The new iPad (Gen. 9) starts at $329, and is available for pre-order today Apple

The newest iPad (9th gen) takes advantage of iPadOS 15 and a new A13 Bionic chip to make wholesale improvements over the previous (8th gen) model . According to Apple, the A13 chip makes for 20% faster CPU, GPU, and neural engine functions.

Apple also claims the new iPad is three times faster than the best-selling Chromebook (though the company didn't name which one that is), and as much as six times faster than the best-selling Android tablet, while iPadOS 15 enables faster multi-tasking and easier note taking.

The new iPad's cameras have also been improved: the front camera now supports 12MP ultra-wide photography and has inherited Center Stage capabilities from the iPad Pro. The A13 chip works in tandem with the improved camera and an updated image processor to offer better image capturing capabilities than any previous iPad.

The new 10.2-inch iPad is available in Space Gray or Silver, with options for cellular models, starting at $329.

Pre-order the new iPad (Gen. 9) from Apple for $329

Apple event summary: iPhone 13 is here at $799, plus a new iPad, the return of the iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7

Pre-order the new iPad Mini for $499

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4ZNE_0bvx4grP00
The new iPad Mini is available for pre-order today, starting at $499 Apple

For iPad Mini fans, Apple claims the Mighty-Mouse device has just gotten its biggest update ever. A new enclosure, made from 100% recycled aluminum, showcases an 8.3-inch "All Screen" design designed to minimize bezels and maximize screen coverage. The Liquid Retina display boasts low reflectivity and up to 500 nits of brightness.

The Mini has also received wholesale improvements to its components. Apple showcased an improved neural engine supporting downloads of up to 3.5 Gbps, 40% better CPU, 80% better GPU, and a new stereo speaker system in landscape mode.

The cameras have also been improved, naturally. Like the iPad, the Mini is getting Center Stage support with 12MP rear and front cameras and a larger aperture with improved pixel sensors.

The iPad Mini is available for pre-order today in Purple, Pink, Starlight, or Space Gray for $499.

Pre-order the iPad Mini from Apple for $499

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Here's how to pre-order the new iPad and iPad Mini

#Apple Ipad#Ipad Mini
