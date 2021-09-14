CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dreamseeker Media Releases ‘Ferguson Rises’ Trailer — Film News in Brief

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMwrq_0bvx4Qgf00

Dreamseeker Media Releases ‘Ferguson Rises’ Trailer

Dreamseeker Media, in association with Films With a Purpose, Yoruba Saxon and PhilmCo, released a trailer for “ Ferguson Rises ,” opening Sept. 17 at Laemmle Monica, with a national rollout following.

Directed by Mobolaji Olambiwonnu, the film explores the aftermath of the protests in Ferguson after the police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. Highlighting diverse voices of community members, from residents to police officers to business owners, “Ferguson Rises” chronicles the 400-day protests and rise of Black Lives Matter.

Sandra Evers-Manly, TJ Martin, Gigi Pritzker, Kai Bowe, and RZA executive produce, with David Oyelewo and Jessica Oyelowo serving as producers.

Watch the trailer below.

The Redford Center Awards Additional Grant Funding to Six Environmental Impact Documentary Projects

The Redford Center announced that six environmentalist documentary features in the current Redford Center Grants cohort will receive a total of $295,000 in second-year funding. “Demon Mineral,” “Impossible Town,” “Oaklead,” and “To The End,” are receiving production and development grants, while impact campaign grants go to “Razing Liberty Square” and “We Still Here/Aqui Estamos.”

The impact campaign grants are a new strategy for the Redford Center, meant to support completed films in their efforts to inspire public dialogue and mobilize action around environmental justice issues with initiatives like educational screenings and community partnerships.

The 2020-21 cohort of Redford Center Grants includes 22 film projects intended to make a community impact and further build the movement for environmental justice and regeneration.

“Climate and environmental impacts are at our front door. The need for deeper investments in stories that drive action increases every single day,” said Jill Tidman, executive director of the Redford Center. “The longer we have to wait for federal, global and industry leadership, the more important community led, collective action becomes. And that’s where these stories live and thrive. We are inspired by all of our grantees’ projects, and have every confidence that our further investments in these six films will lead to real-world environmental impact at a scale that is urgently needed.”

“Each of these films inspire with their fresh representation and authentically local community perspectives, while having significant national and global relevance,” said Redford Center grants advisor Brenda Robinson, partner in Gamechanger Films. “With the right support, these storytellers’ impact goals will make a difference. They will drive change and action in the short and long term. That’s why I find The Redford Center’s investments in impact storytelling to be so critical — to ensure that the full potential of these stories are realized. People won’t just see these films and move on, they will see them and be engaged to take action for the future of our people and the planet.”

Dances With Films Announces 2021 Winners At Closing Night Ceremony

Dances with Films (DWF:LA) returned with its film slate and award-winners at the closing night ceremony on Sept. 12 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

“The feeling was absolutely palpable in each screening and the theatre itself,” said the team behind Dances With Films. “It is clever how much people miss going to the movies … Let alone movies where they will have ‘discovered’ new voices, authenticity in vision and films that you won’t be seeing next week at the multiplex.”

The list of this year’s 2021 award-winners are: Roman Olkhovka’s “Dreamover,” Caleb Slain and Nathan Nzanga’s “Enough,” Agazi Desta, Jennifer Frazin, Morgan Milender, Molly Miller, Amri Rigby, Joel David Santer, Erica Sutherlin and Chris Tarricone’s “Voodoo Macbeth,” Richard Reens’ “Pant Hoot,” Nani Li Yang’s “Beneath The Banyan Tree,” Brooke Trantor’s “Oh, Baby!” Paula Rhodes “Delicate State,” David Mahmoudieh’s “Snake Dick,” Justin Monroe and Ryan Fritzsche’s “Holy Frit,” Van Maximilian Carlson’s “Skid Row, Los Angeles,” Michele Palermo’s “Middle Of Nowhere,” Alex Martinez’s “Spanky,” Andrés Roa Ariza’s “Desolvido” and Paul James Houghton’s “From Under The Bridge: When Bullies Become Trolls.”

Notable filmmakers who have participated in the festival are Bryan Cranston, Gina Rodriguez, Jesse Eisenberg, Ellen Pompeo, Ryan Eggold and John Hawkes, among others.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua on Shooting ‘The Guilty’ in 11 Days

Jake Gyllenhaal previously worked with director Antoine Fuqua on the 2015 film “Southpaw” and the pair had been hoping to work together again soon. That opportunity came with “The Guilty,” a remake of the 2018 Danish film about a police officer demoted to being a 911 operator who gets closely entangled with a caller who’s been kidnapped. The pair discussed the film at Variety‘s TIFF Studio presented by Canada Goose.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lady of the Manor’ Review: Ghostly Hijinks and Comedy Lowjinks in Savannah, Ga.

One of those movies one can only lament as a lost cause is 1988’s “High Spirits,” which had a great cast and a promising fantasy-comedy conceit that seemed perfect for director Neil Jordan — who’s said ever since that the much-disliked end result was a result of extreme creative interference. The new “Lady of the Manor” is billed as “A High-Spirited Comedy,” and one suspects its very similar premise was at least a tad influenced by the prior film.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Ryan Eggold
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Film Industry#Philmco#Redford Center Grants#Climate#Gamechanger Films#The Redford Center#Middle Of Nowhere
1420 WBSM

Netflix Releases Official Teaser Trailer of Movie Filmed in Massachusetts

The SouthCoast and other parts of Massachusetts saw Hollywood stars come out to film a Netflix movie at the end of 2020 and in early 2021. We knew that a majority of "Don't Look Up" was filmed in Boston, with photos of actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence spotted on set all over social media. Fall River welcomed the crew for a fireworks scene filmed at Battleship Cove back in December.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Variety

‘Cyrano’ to Open Mill Valley Film Festival — Film News in Brief

The Mill Valley Film Festival will open with the California premiere of “Cyrano,” directed by Joe Wright and written by Erica Schmidt, adapted from Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical of the same name, which is based on Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Opening night takes place on Oct. 7 at the Sequoia Theatre and Smith Rafael Film Center. Peter Dinklage stars as Cyrano de Bergerac, who, believing himself to be ugly, feels unworthy of the love of his friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett). Before he confesses his feelings, Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.). Bashir...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

A24 Releases Trailer of Upcoming Film 'C'mon C'mon' Starring Joaquin Phoenix

A24 has dropped off the official trailer for its upcoming film C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix and helmed by writer-director Mike Mills. The monochromatic drama film sees Phoenix, in his first film since Joker, as documentary filmmaker Johnny. As he works on a project involving interviews with children across the United States, he forges an unexpected bond with his eight-year-old nephew Jesse, portrayed by Woody Norman, while they travel cross-country.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
First Showing

New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Trippy Underground Film 'Arrebato'

"Hallucinema!" Time to drop some acid and dive in. Altered Innocence has released a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the 1979 of Iván Zulueta's "cult masterpiece" 1979 feature Arrebato, which translates to Rapture. Described as "a dimension-shattering blend of heroin, sex, and Super-8 is the final word on cinemania. This towering feat of counterculture was the final film from Zulueta, Spanish cult filmmaker and movie poster designer." It's apparently Pedro Almodóvar's favorite horror film (he calls it "an absolute modern classic") and is also said to capture "an addiction/obsession to cinema better than any other film that I can think of…" The very meta Spanish film is about a filmmaking trying to make his second film, much like Zulueta. A low budget horror filmmaker gets in touch with an eccentric who is trying to film his consciousness during intense drug abuse. Starring Eusebio Poncela, Cecilia Roth, and Will More. I've never seen this and whoa. Looks like totally wild and trippy "hallucinema" indeed. Check it out below.
MOVIES
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Big Leap’ on Fox Introduces a New Star in Simone Recasner: TV Review

Fox has lately made its name, and its success, on televised music competitions — everything from “The Masked Singer” and “Dancer” franchises to a revived “Name That Tune” to the amiably strange “I Can See Your Voice.” And so it makes a certain kind of sense that this fall, it launches a new scripted series about … the inner workings of a reality-TV contest.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Women Take Top Comedy and Drama Series Directing Emmys for First Time

Female directors took home the Primetime Emmy Awards for comedy and drama series directing in the same year for the first time, as helmers from “Hacks” and “The Crown” prevailed against tough competition. Lucia Aniello won for directing the pilot episode of “Hacks,” the HBO Max comedy that also won lead comedy actress for star Jean Smart. Aniello also won for comedy series writing along with “Hacks” co-creators and executive producers Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs. “It’s very surreal,” Aniello said of winning for writing. “It feels very much like a fever dream.” Jessica Hobbs won for helming the fourth season finale...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fall Festival Breakouts: 20 Movies That Got People Talking at Venice, Telluride and Toronto

Last September, a cautiously recalibrated Venice Film Festival represented one of the few bright spots in world cinema, taking advantage of a brief window between COVID waves to host in-person premieres for such future Oscar nominees as “Nomadland” and “One Night in Miami.” Telluride and Toronto — such vital platforms for auteurs and awards contenders — had to downsize or cancel in 2020, making the return of all three events something to be celebrated.
MOVIES
Variety

Clifton Collins Jr. and Clint Bentley Discuss ‘The Jockey’ for TIFF 2021

Hollywood has seen plenty of on-screen adventures in the world of horse racing, but none so specific and revealing as “The Jockey.”. Clifton Collins Jr. plays Jackson Silva in Clint Bentley’s production, and the men sat down at Variety Studios at TIFF, presented by Canada Goose, to talk about the film and what they learned from the experience.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy