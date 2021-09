An effort to rename East 10th Street to Feemster Street is being spearheaded by Reno City Council member Oscar Delgado and members of the Feemster family. The Feemsters have been a fixture in Reno for generations. The family’s members are well known for their community activism and roles in organizations like the Reno-Sparks NAACP.

RENO, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO