CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, KY

Smith causes damage at residence

nolangroupmedia.com
 6 days ago

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 14, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Dennis Smith, 57 of Morgan Branch Road. The arrest occurred on Charlie Sizemore Road when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject wondering through people’s yards and knocking on doors stating he could hear his daughter screaming from inside the house. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley made contact with the subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants and had caused damage to the door belonging to the residence. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson and Manchester City Police Officer Shawn Curry.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smith, KY
Clay County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, KY
Manchester, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, KY
City
Clay, KY
The Associated Press

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and noncitizens alike who want to fly into the U.S. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusioning restrictions. Some details of the plan announced Monday are being worked out, but here are some questions and answers about what to expect:
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy