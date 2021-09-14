Smith causes damage at residence

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 14, 2021 at approximately 4:00 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Dennis Smith, 57 of Morgan Branch Road. The arrest occurred on Charlie Sizemore Road when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject wondering through people’s yards and knocking on doors stating he could hear his daughter screaming from inside the house. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley made contact with the subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants and had caused damage to the door belonging to the residence. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson and Manchester City Police Officer Shawn Curry.