CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUUCm_0bvx38x100

The Oakland Athletics (77-66) visit the Kansas City Royals (65-78) Tuesday to begin a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Athletics vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Athletics lead 3-1.

RHP Frankie Montas is Oakland’s projected starter. He is 12-9 with a 3.57 ERA (163 2/3 IP, 65 ER), 1.20 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 10.0 K/9 in 28 starts.

  • Last outing: Win, 5-1, with 7 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 2 BB and 7 K Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.
  • Montas lost to K.C., 6-1, June 10 with a stat line of 6 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 0 BB and 8 K.
  • vs. Royals on the current roster (53 PA): 2.05 FIP with a .235 batting average, .267 wOBA, .359 expected slugging percentage, 26.4 K% and 88.1 mph exit velocity.

RHP Jackson Kowar takes the hill for the Royals. He is 0-3 with a 9.53 ERA (17 IP, 18 ER), 21 H, 11 BB and 15 K over four starts and one relief appearance in his rookie season.

  • Last outing: Loss, 7-3, with 6 IP, 6 ER, 5 H, 3 BB and 7 K Sept. 7 at the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Kowar lost to Oakland, 11-2, June 12 with 1 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 BB and 1 K.

Athletics at Royals odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 3:10 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Athletics -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Royals +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Athletics -1.5 (-110) | Royals +1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Athletics 6, Royals 2

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to the ATHLETICS (-180) only because this is a little more than I’d like to pay for an outright victory and would entertain throwing Oakland’s money line into a parlay with a similarly priced line for a plus-money payout. I’m skeptical about backing the Athletics at this price because they have a worse winning percentage than the Royals over the past 10, 20 and 30 games.

However, Kowar hasn’t found his groove in the majors yet and K.C. is 0-4 when he starts. Also, Montas has been locked in since the All-Star break. He is 4-2 in the second half of the year with a 2.26 ERA (63 2/3 IP, 16 ER), 1.02 WHIP and 4.0 K/BB and 10 of Montas’ previous 11 outings were quality starts.

Lastly, both the “wiseguys” and the public are backing the Athletics in this spot, which makes sense considering Oakland has an edge in the three most important phases of baseball: starting and relief pitching, and hitting.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS with a slight “lean” to the Athletics -1.5 (-110) because it’s most likely the right side but I’m worried about the Royals sneaking in the backdoor against Oakland’s struggling bullpen.

Athletics relievers are 23rd or worse in several advanced pitching metrics since the All-Star break such as xFIP, SIERA, K-BB% and WAR while K.C.’s bullpen has the best WAR in the second half of the year.

Over/Under (O/U)

Slight “LEAN” to the UNDER 8.5 (-102) for one-third of a third unit because the presumed “sharp” money is on the Under whereas nearly two-thirds of the bets placed are on the Over at the time of writing, according to Pregame.com. Typically, it’s more profitable to follow the money in sports betting.

On top of that, Oakland plays more to the Under as a road favorite, the Athletics are 12-16 O/U when Montas is on the mound and K.C. is 12-23-2 O/U as a home underdog. Again, K.C.’s bullpen has been awesome in the second half.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
fantasydata.com

Kansas City Royals Roster

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar had his third consecutive rough outing against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. He pitched four innings and allowed seven hits, three walks and five earned runs while striking out three. He has now allowed 16 earned runs over his last three starts, which have lasted a total of 11 innings. The rookie right-hander is 0-4 with an ugly 11.45 ERA and 2.23 WHIP on the year. The 24-year-old will need to do a lot of work this offseason to earn the trust of dynasty managers again. He's scheduled to make his next start on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.
MLB
Vacaville Reporter

Oakland A’s loss to Kansas City Royals follows familiar script: A bullpen meltdown

The Oakland A’s aren’t out of postseason contention, but their gradual decline follows a familiar script. Similar to a handful of losses of late, their 10-7 fall to the middling Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium started with a healthy lead and took an ugly turn with the bullpen unable to hold it.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita Eagle

Athletics offense too potent for Benintendi and Kansas City Royals to keep pace

One night after rallying from an early six-run deficit, the Kansas City Royals fell victim to a sustained offensive barrage from an Oakland Athletics ballclub that’s still trying to fight its way into the postseason. Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández gave up seven runs in fewer than five innings, and...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Jackson Kowar
The Blade

Perez breaks Bench's home run record; Royals sweep Indians

CLEVELAND — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep by beating the Cleveland Indians 4-2 Monday night.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago White Sox#K#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Royals 2 Money#Athletics#K Bb#Baseballhq Com#Ats#The Athletics#Siera#Pregame Com#Sportsbookwire
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. is suspended for 3 games manager Tony La Russa will serve an automatic 1-game ban

Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. received a three-game suspension and a fine for intentionally throwing at Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. Manager Tony La Russa received an automatic one-game suspension — which he served Saturday — and a fine. Wright hit Ohtani with a pitch with two outs and nobody on in the ninth inning ...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy