Clay County, KY

Passed out behind the wheel

nolangroupmedia.com
 6 days ago

On September 12, 2021 at approximately 1:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested Terry Hendrix, 31 of Wooton. The arrest occurred at a business at the junction of Highway 80 and South Highway 421. Upon arrival of the business, Sheriff Robinson was made aware that a subject was possibly passed out behind the wheel. Contact was made with the subject and it was noted that the subject had a firearm laying in his lap. Through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants and was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and illegal narcotics. The subject also had active warrants for his arrest out of Fayette County. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

