Lawmaker Files Bill Requiring Schools To Teach History Of Racism

By Ryland Barton
WFPL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3jbD_0bvx2SEr00 A Democratic state lawmaker has filed a bill to require public middle and high schools to teach the history of racism in the country.

Louisville Rep. Attica Scott’s bill would require schools to teach about a list of subjects including the slave trade, the Civil War, Jim Crow laws, residential segregation and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

J. Tyler Franklin | wfpl.org

State Representative Attica Scott speaks to supporters of Breonna’s Law outside the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

Scott says a group of students asked her to carry the bill.

“I definitely feel like schools are addressing some of these issues differently than other schools. But this is a more robust dig and dive into the history of racism of the combination of racial prejudice plus power and how it impacts people’s lives,” Scott said.

Scott’s proposal comes after a handful of Republican lawmakers proposed measures that would purportedly ban critical race theory in Kentucky schools.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that says racism has been perpetuated on a systemic level in the United States.

The impacts of systemic racism gained more understanding during racial justice protests in 2020, and some Republicans have rallied against the issue . Right-wing pundits have lumped anti-racist, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts under the term “critical race theory.”

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has called for the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which focuses on the history of slavery and racism in the U.S., to not be included in school-related federal grant programs.

Scott says her bill doesn’t require schools to teach critical race theory.

“Sadly, I don’t believe that my colleagues who are proposing banning the teaching of critical race theory even know what it means,” Scott said.

“Critical race theory is a focus in higher education, it’s a legal, an activist scholar perspective on the intersection of law and race. It is not something that is taught in our public schools across Kentucky, or for that matter, public schools across the country.”

The text of the bill would require public high schools and middle schools to create curricula that teach about the transatlantic slave trade, the American Civil War, Jim Crow laws, the black codes, desegregation, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, redlining and residential segregation.

Scott proposed a similar bill during this year’s lawmaking session, but it never got heard in the Republican-led legislature. The new proposal will be considered when lawmakers return for the next legislative session in January.

Scott was arrested on felony rioting charges last year during a protest over police violence and racial injustice in Louisville. Video of the arrest showed Scott peacefully walking with a group of people to a Unitarian church that was providing shelter for protesters.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell dropped the charges months later. Scott filed a lawsuit against Louisville police officers involved in her arrest, arguing they violated her constitutional rights. The suit is still pending in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Scott is challenging incumbent U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth in the Democratic primary set for May 2022.

Comments / 8

David Joel
6d ago

well I know of several parents won't be sending their kids to school for years and years the school system but more importantly the federal government is not allowed the teachings of how the Indian nations were robbed murdered and slaughtered by the US Army Attica Scott you have no business even being a politician because you yourself is as racist as the other side I taught myself about how the Indian nations were done not just the Cherokees which my great great grandmother was full-blooded Cherokee but I also taught myself about the Civil War you learn of the Civil War in school but you will never learn of anything of how the US government robbed murdered and stowed and broke treaties after treaty with the Indian nations

Reply
10
David Allen Myers
6d ago

history of racism ? what does that mean, exactly? is she talking about how American ENDED slavery? is she talking about how white men fought, died, and killed other white men to free black people? is she talking about how it was Republicans who abolished slavery? is she talking about how Malcom X warned us all that the white LIBERAL is the most dangerous animal in the western hemisphere?

Reply
5
Starboard gunner
6d ago

that woman herself is a racist! she wants a leftist hate view of history taught.

Reply
14
 

