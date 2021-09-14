CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened to the Cat at the Miami Game? Football Fans Saved a Stray That Fell From Upper Deck

By Julie Rhoads
 6 days ago
Fans headed out to a football game expect to see some exciting plays and bone-crushing hits. But those attending the University of Miami’s matchup against Appalachian State on Sept. 11, 2021, got more than they bargained for when a stray cat decided to test out his nine lives. After the harrowing escapade, many are wondering what happened to the feline and if it made it out alive.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

