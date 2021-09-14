Superintendent Ybarra: Federal approval of Idaho’s state plan releases remaining $146 million in American Rescue Plan funds for Idaho schools
BOISE – Monday's U.S. Department of Education approval of Idaho's plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) under the American Rescue Plan means $146 million is available to help Idaho school districts and charter schools address their local needs amid the pandemic and support safe, in-person instruction, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said.
