CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Superintendent Ybarra: Federal approval of Idaho’s state plan releases remaining $146 million in American Rescue Plan funds for Idaho schools

By Idaho State Department of Education
Argus Observer Online
 7 days ago

BOISE – Monday’s U.S. Department of Education approval of Idaho’s plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) under the American Rescue Plan means $146 million is available to help Idaho school districts and charter schools address their local needs amid the pandemic and support safe, in-person instruction, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said.

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Secondary School#American Rescue Plan#Esser

Comments / 0

Community Policy