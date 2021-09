The right field corner at T-Mobile Park is an odd little place, with its Grandma’s Attic-esque corner and jigsaw puzzle shape. With no bullpen or batter’s eye garden, right fielders at T-Mobile are subject to the cheers and boos of the crowd with little buffer zone, sometimes literally having to get up close and personal with fans as they try to track balls into the right field corner.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO