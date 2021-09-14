CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Nessel to host 'power outage listening tour' to hear directly from impacted residents

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will host a "power outage listening tour" to hear directly from those impacted by repeated power outages this summer.

The first stop of the listening tour will be next Monday in Novi.

The AG's office says the feedback assists the attorney general as she "continues to advocate" for Michigan consumers before the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates utility companies.

The public event is not limited to just Novi residents.

Last month, Nessel launched an online feedback initiative focused on the state's power companies amid recent and prolonged outages.

In its first two weeks along, the AG's office said the majority of responses were from Oakland and Wayne County residents.

The 1,199 Oakland County respondents experienced an average of 2.91 outages this summer, with more than 41% of respondents sharing the outages resulted in a financial loss of between $100 and $500.

Wayne County residents accounted for 1,015 responses in the first two weeks and experienced an average of 2.72 outages this summer. The majority of Wayne County respondents – 45% – also reported a financial loss of between $100 and $500.

The feedback form can be found on the Department’s homepage.

The Novi stop of the AG's listening tour will take place Monday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Novi Civic Center. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP to MIAG@michigan.gov to ensure adequate space.

