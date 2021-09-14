USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Tighten Range Against Japanese Yen

Sentiment in China deteriorated even further overnight amid the rising risks regarding Chinese property developer, Evergrande, which saw its shares fall another 10%. As such, while the Federal Reserve decision will garner market attention, risk appetite looks set to be dictated by China and thus, this is where traders focus should lie. On Thursday, two interest payments valued at $83.5mln and $36mln will be due, marking a test of the property developers ability to continue making interest payments. That said, headlines regarding Evergrande will be closely watched and likely will see increased market sensitivity to developments.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO