Future of Little Village’s Discount Mall Still Uncertain, One Year After Sale

By Adriana Rezal
 6 days ago
When customers want to find Juan Zarate’s store, they just follow the sounds of parakeets. For almost three decades, the Mexican immigrant has run the Chicago Pet Store on the south side of the busy Discount Mall at 3115 W. 26th St. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Situated in a plaza near the predominantly Latinx neighborhood’s iconic arch, the mall is home to over 100 small businesses like Zarate’s selling everything from rosaries to Quinceañera dresses to musical instruments to Mexican snacks.

borderlessmag.org

Borderless Magazine

