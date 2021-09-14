CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin O’Leary plans to increase crypto in his investment portfolio to 7%

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReportedly, 3% of O’Leary’s investment portfolio is currently made up of cryptocurrencies. According to O’Leary, investors and crypto service providers need regulatory clarity. O’Leary predicts that trillions of dollars will enter the crypto sector if it becomes an asset class. Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian investor, best known for being on...

Cross-chain DEX Portal takes Bitcoin-based DeFi mainstream after successful $8.5M funding round

Portal will have a public token sale on Republic.co launchpad in October. Combines BTC trust minimization guarantees and the liquidity and speed of centralized platforms. Cross-chain DEX and self-hosted Layer 2 wallet Portal, which ensures quick, private, and secure atomic swaps between Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and other digital assets, closed an $8.5 million funding round to build a non-censorable, self-sovereign DeFi on Bitcoin. The announcement precedes their public token sale on Republic.co launchpad next month.
SPX Price Prediction: what trading guru Scott Redler is eyeing?

The S&P 500 index tested the 4,300 level on Monday but rebounded in the afternoon session. SPX has had a 5.0% correction since early Sept that T3's Redler sees as a good spot to cover shorts. The trading guru also recommends investors that are long on Apple stock to "sell...
Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
This is what Cramer wants investors to do amidst the market sell-off

The three most widely followed U.S. indices are down up to 3.0% in September. Mad Money host Jim Cramer cautions investors against buying the dip. Economist Mohamed El-Erian says buyers of the dip have gotten hurt so far. The three most widely followed U.S. indices are down up to 3.0%...
How to buy Cronos Group shares

Cronos Group is one of many Canadian cannabis manufacturers that are hoping to hit it big in the United States. This guide explains what you need to know about Cronos and how to buy its shares. In this beginner’s guide we cover the basics of how to choose a broker...
Taker Protocol raises $3M to integrate financial primitives in NFT market

Taker will use the funds to improve the liquidity available in the NFT market. The value of an NFT often drops to zero because one can’t find buyers at any reasonable price. Taker to solve most serious liquidity issue by letting borrowers and lenders liquidate assets. NFT liquidity protocol Taker...
A deep dive into altcoins, are Ariva, Troy, and Kalata worth investing in throughout September of 2021?

Ariva saw a 24-hour increase in value by 38%. Troy saw a 24-hour increase in value by 100%. Kalata saw a 24-hour increase in trading volume by 33%. Ariva ARV/USD was produced for active use in global and local tourism and travel network, and is a worldwide B2C travel and tourism network that allows members to meet with global and local tourism services based on the experiences of the previous travelers.
Cosmos soars to hit a new ATH as most of the crypto market bleeds

ATOM set an ATH of $44.70 today but has since had a slight correction to trade around $40. The coin is set for further gains, seeing as it is currently experiencing buying pressure. These gains come after Sifchain launched IBC capabilities, enabling trade between Cosmos and Ethereum. Cosmos (ATOM/USD), the...
Here’s why Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

One of the reasons behind Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility, the substantial price oscillations that occur regularly, is the discrepancy of its use cases. Some pundits deem it “digital gold,” a truly scarce and perfect store of value. Others consider Bitcoin a technology project or a type of software with a corresponding network.
Commentary: Does your portfolio has room for both active and passive investing?

Investors today live in an era offering unprecedented global investment choices, in both active and passive vehicles. Investments in each category have opportunities and challenges for investors to consider when crafting an optimal financial strategy. With so many choices at your fingertips, how can you best capitalize on what the markets have to offer? There is no right answer for everyone, but in many cases, it may make sense to use both active and passive investments to effectively build and manage a diversified portfolio.
