I’m feeling a little pumped at the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this month. Some of the remaining games coming to Game Pass in the latter half of September 2021 contain those I’ve been eyeballing. Aragami 2, for instance, is the sequel to a pretty damn fun co-op ninja game that sort of went under the radar in 2016. Other games heading to Game Pass this month include the charming I Am Fish, and the also charming Skatebird — a game where you skate as a bird. There’s not much need for critical thinking on that one.

