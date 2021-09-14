CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis calls for an end to annual spring testing in Florida schools

By Jeffrey S. Solochek, Tampa Bay Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA BAY, Fla. — The days of preparing and sitting for hours of spring state tests could be nearing an end for many of Florida’s public school students. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called on lawmakers to revamp the state’s school accountability system by eliminating several of the annual exams, and replacing them with more regular progress monitoring that already occurs throughout the school year.

