Though investment in the chatbot space continues to skyrocket, it’s safe to say we have entered a period of heightened skepticism. Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Natural Technologies, July 2021 (paywall) placed chatbots firmly at the nadir of the Trough of Disillusionment (“As an innovation does not live up to its over-inflated expectations, it rapidly becomes unfashionable and attention wanes.”). A recent study from GOMoxie found only 22% of consumers have a positive impression of chatbots. Some research firms have even gone so far as to call the current chatbot landscape a “failed revolution.”

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO