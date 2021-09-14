Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Will Be a Live Concert Experience Starring Danny Elfman

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” will be thrilled to know that the animated film is coming to life this fall. “The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-To-Film Concert Experience” begins October 29 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Danny Elfman, who voiced all of the movie’s singing parts for Jack Skellington, will reprise his role for the live production. Originally an exclusive one-night event, a second night has been added on Halloween due to popular demand. The second show will take place October 31 at 6:30 p.m. PST. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on September 13, and start at $69.50 .

from $69.50



In a recent interview with KTLA , Elfman stated that the live production was set for last year, but the pandemic pushed it back. “It was a frustrating year for every live performer obviously, so I’m so excited to get back on stage,” he said. “This is the first time in two years I’ll be in front of an audience again.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic will play the role of Lock, and Ken Page will reprise his role of Oogie Boogie. More special guests are expected to be announced as the show draws nearer. Grammy-winning conductor John Mauceri will lead the score’s perfomance with a full orchestra.

The venue will be transformed into an interactive replica of the film’s Halloween Town and include a costume contest and trick-or-treating. (You might consider the film’s official Disney costumes, such as this “Nightmare Before Christmas” Glow in the Dark Half Suit for adults and comes with a handy on-off switch when you’re ready for the glowing to stop. For the toddlers, consider the Oogie Boogie Costume .)



If you can’t attend “The Nightmare Before Christmas Live” in Los Angeles, another live production is in the works. “Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert” will premiere at the Symphony Hall in Atlanta October 29. Tickets for the two-night event can be purchased from Vivid Seating . Prices start at $60, with an average price of $146.

And if all else fails: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” can always be streamed on Disney+ . For more ways to celebrate Burton and his movie greatness, check out our list of the best box sets, board games, and other fun merch inspired by the director’s films.