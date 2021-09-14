CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Will Be a Live Concert Experience Starring Danny Elfman

By Angel Saunders
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yt2HK_0bvwzQTS00

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” will be thrilled to know that the animated film is coming to life this fall. “The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-To-Film Concert Experience” begins October 29 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Danny Elfman, who voiced all of the movie’s singing parts for Jack Skellington, will reprise his role for the live production. Originally an exclusive one-night event, a second night has been added on Halloween due to popular demand. The second show will take place October 31 at 6:30 p.m. PST. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on September 13, and start at $69.50 .


Buy:
The Nightmare Before Christmas Live Concert Experience

from $69.50



Buy it

In a recent interview with KTLA , Elfman stated that the live production was set for last year, but the pandemic pushed it back. “It was a frustrating year for every live performer obviously, so I’m so excited to get back on stage,” he said. “This is the first time in two years I’ll be in front of an audience again.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic will play the role of Lock, and Ken Page will reprise his role of Oogie Boogie. More special guests are expected to be announced as the show draws nearer. Grammy-winning conductor John Mauceri will lead the score’s perfomance with a full orchestra.

The venue will be transformed into an interactive replica of the film’s Halloween Town and include a costume contest and trick-or-treating. (You might consider the film’s official Disney costumes, such as this “Nightmare Before Christmas” Glow in the Dark Half Suit for adults and comes with a handy on-off switch when you’re ready for the glowing to stop. For the toddlers, consider the Oogie Boogie Costume .)

If you can’t attend “The Nightmare Before Christmas Live” in Los Angeles, another live production is in the works. “Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert” will premiere at the Symphony Hall in Atlanta October 29. Tickets for the two-night event can be purchased from Vivid Seating . Prices start at $60, with an average price of $146.

And if all else fails: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” can always be streamed on Disney+ . For more ways to celebrate Burton and his movie greatness, check out our list of the best box sets, board games, and other fun merch inspired by the director’s films.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Chose Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ for Finale Because His Crew Hated It

Journey’s 1981 rock song “Don’t Stop Believin'” will forever be associated with “The Sopranos” series finale, and fans of the HBO series has the crew’s disdain for the single to thank for that. Speaking to Marc Maron on the “WTF” podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), “Sopranos” creator David Chase remembered his crew’s hostile reaction to his pitch for Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” to close out the Emmy-winning series. Chase said one crew member told him: “Don’t do that! Ugh. Fuck.” “I didn’t know Journey was the answer,” Chase told Maron about the process of choosing “The Sopranos” series finale song. “In...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘Finch’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Stars in a Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi from ‘Game of Thrones’ Director

“Game of Thrones” and “Altered Carbon” director Miguel Sapochnik pivots to feature filmmaking with the upcoming post-apocalyptic science-fiction film “Finch.” It stars Tom Hanks as a dying inventor who builds an android to accompany him and his dog across the country after a catastrophic event. The film releases on Apple TV+ November 5. Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Apple: “In ‘Finch,’ a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Home Audiences Will Pay Top Dollar for VOD: ‘Candyman,’ ‘F9,’ and ‘Black Widow’ Prove It

“Candyman” dominated every platform in its first weekend on premium VOD. Available for $19.99, the Universal horror movie aligned with standard studio strategy to debut on home platforms after its third week of theatrical play. It still ranked #4 in theaters, falling only 26 percent. Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1993 horror classic displaced the studio’s own “F9” ($19.99), after an expanded edition returned the widely seen sequel to #1 across all charts last week. The worldwide top grossing film of 2021 ($716 million, with less than 25 percent domestic) is now #2 at both Vudu and Google Play, and #3...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Candyman’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The pandemic has made streaming more popular than ever, and while Covid restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime has made it more convenient to watch new movies from home. The platform offers “Candyman,” “Respect,” and a bunch of other movies that are currently in theaters. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, now’s the time to sign up...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IndieWire

‘Dune’ Costume Designers Created ‘1,000 or So Looks’ for Denis Villeneuve to Use in Part One

“Dune” has started rolling out overseas, collecting a strong $36.8 million in its international debut over the weekend. While the first movie in Denis Villeneuve’s planned two-part saga doesn’t arrive in the U.S. until late October, his crafts team has started making the rounds in support of what is surely one of the year’s big below-the-line Oscar contenders. Costume designers Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan recently spoke to Variety, which reports the duo created “1,000 or so looks” to bring the film’s different planetary worlds to life. As reported by Variety: “Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan teamed up to create the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Is ‘Expansion’ of Anime Canon, Not ‘Exact Same Meal’

“Cowboy Bebop” purists should know now that Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic anime won’t be a beat-for-beat remake. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Netflix showrunner André Nemec stressed that his live-action “Cowboy Bebop” is an “expansion to the canon” that will “add things” to the anime’s mythos and not be a straightforward adaptation. “I promise we will never take the original anime away from the purists. It will always exist out there,” Nemec said. “But I’m very excited about the stories that we’re telling. I believe we’ve done a really nice job of not violating the canon...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Disney Owned 60 Percent of the Weekend Box Office as ‘Shang-Chi’ Broke a Record

If you seek evidence that theaters are well on the way to recovery, look no further than Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Free Guy.” They continue to thrive, while Warner Bros.’ “Dune” opened well in its initial foreign territories. If you suspect that exhibition issues abound, this weekend saw three new adult-oriented releases, led by Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho,” all of which had weak or worse domestic debuts. “Shang-Chi” was a dominant #1 in its third weekend and broke a record, however obscure: At just under $22 million, it is the best-ever gross for the third weekend...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Star Wars’ Editor Marcia Lucas Slams Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams: ‘They Don’t Have a Clue’

Marcia Lucas is no fan of the Disney-produced “Star Wars” movies. While being interviewed for J.W. Rinzler’s just-published book on “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” film producer Howard Kazanjian, Lucas slammed current Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams for their storyline decisions. The choice to kill off Han Solo and Luke Skywalker particularly made Lucas upset. Lucas won an Oscar for editing the original “Star Wars” along with Paul Hirsch and Richard Chew. She returned to co-edit “Return of the Jedi” and went uncredited on “The Empire Strikes Back.” Prior to “Star Wars,” Lucas made...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Page
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Danny Elfman
IndieWire

Emmy Snubs and Surprises: 7 Major Moments from the 2021 Awards

When all is said and done, the Emmys are gonna do what the Emmys are gonna do, a truism that was never so true-ish as it was Sunday night by the time 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony came to an end. While Netflix had as big — if not bigger — night than expected, it took a slightly unexpected route to get there, which feels wholly representative for an event that felt zero percent unexpected and simultaneously 35 percent weird. The bulk of the evening’s strangeness came from the acting categories where winners were exclusively white, a step in the wrong...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Edie Falco Reprised Carmela Soprano for ‘Many Saints of Newark,’ but Her Scene Got Cut

The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” includes younger versions of many of the show’s most famous characters (Michael Gandolfini is Tony Soprano, Corey Stoll is Junior Soprano, Billy Magnussen is Paulie Walnuts, John Magaro is Silvio Dante), but one of the original plans for the film included bringing back an iconic original cast member. “Many Saints” director Alan Taylor confirmed to NME that Edie Falco reprised her role as Carmela Soprano in a scene that got cut from the prequel’s theatrical release. “Not to give away too much but, when you make a movie you’re not exactly...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Wins Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Mare of Easttown’

“Mare of Easttown” continued to make Sunday night’s Emmys interesting, with star Kate Winslet taking home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Though “The Queen’s Gambit” was the closest thing to an opening weekend slam dunk at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Winslet outpaced frontrunner Anya Taylor-Joy. And, as IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers put in his predictions earlier this week, this was a category filled entirely with worthy winners. Michaela Coel does TV storytelling like few others, and “I May Destroy You” was proof of that, whether she was in front of the camera...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Coolest Batman Gifts and Collectibles for Die-Hard Fans

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. In the world of superheroes, Batman is one of the most popular characters ever created. He’s right up there with Superman and Spider-Man, and dedicated fans don’t mind spending a little extra money on the coolest collectibles inspired by the Caped Crusader. If you’re looking for new merchandise to celebrate Batman Day, we dug up some of the more interesting and unique items for collectors...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Concert#Ticketmaster#Ktla#Vivid Seating
IndieWire

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Wins the Best Limited Series Emmy — the First Streaming Series to Top the Category

At the time of last year’s Emmys ceremony, a seven-episode literary adaptation about the tumultuous life of a fictional chess prodigy might not have been an obvious awards mainstay. Yet, after a year when “The Queen’s Gambit” never really waned in its quest for TV’s highest prize, the Netflix show finished its calendar-spanning run by taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Prior to 2021, no originals series from a streaming service had won the Outstanding Limited Series Emmy. HBO’s programs won three of the last four years, with “Watchmen,” “Chernobyl,” and “Big Little Lies” beating out competition...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer: Joel Coen Tackles Shakespeare with Washington, McDormand

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand look to set the screen ablaze in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the Oscar winner’s upcoming adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The film marks a rare solo outing for Joel Coen, who is often regarded as one of the greatest American filmmakers, alongside brother Ethan Coen. The duo won the Best Director Oscar for “No Country for Old Men.” While cinephiles wait to see if “Macbeth” is a temporary break for the brothers, the first trailer below suggests Joel can do just fine on his own. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is Joel’s follow-up to “The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Trailer: Joachim Trier’s Dark Rom-Com Won Best Actress at Cannes

One of the most adored entries out of the Cannes Film Festival main competition this year was Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World.” The third film in the director’s “Oslo Trilogy,” following “Reprise” and “Oslo, 31 August,” this romantic dark comedy won Renate Reinsve the Best Actress prize from the jury. Watch the first trailer for the film below ahead of its release on October 15. Here’s the official synopsis from Neon: “‘The Worst Person in the World’ is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Jason Sudeikis Wins Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’ as Best Actor in a Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has delighted audiences and critics with his performance as the mustachioed American soccer coach, and that love has paid off with an Emmy. Sudeikis just secured the award as Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The win was a foregone conclusion over the last few weeks, with IndieWire’s own Ben Travers reiterating that the award was the actor’s to lose. The Apple TV+ series had already taken home awards in Casting, Sound mixing, and Single-Camera Picture Editing at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys [and won Best Comedy Series]. This was one of a whopping 17 nominations...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Oscar Race Gets Clearer After the Toronto International Film Festival

No question there’s more to learn from a live film festival than a virtual one. In 2021, live Cannes and Telluride events provided scads of intel on how movies played for audiences and media. Participants were on solid ground. You feel it in a room when a movie plays, from Cannes Palme d’Or-winner “Titane” to prize-winners “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi) and “The Worst Person in the World” (Joachim Trier), likely Oscar submissions from Iran and Norway, respectively. And at Telluride opening night, writer/director Kenneth Branagh’s 1969 time capsule “Belfast” played well — at the near-empty Werner Herzog Theatre during a driving...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Craig: ‘Why Should a Woman Play Bond?’ Create Other Female Roles ‘Just as Good’

Daniel Craig’s final 007 movie, “No Time to Die,” is just weeks away from releasing in the U.S. While the actor has no idea which performer will take on the role of James Bond now that his tenure is done, Craig did recently tell Radio Times that it should probably not be a woman. The debate over whether or not Bond should be played by an actress comes up often, with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli committed to keeping Bond male and advocating instead for equal action roles for original female characters. Craig agrees. “The answer to that is very simple,” Craig...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Shut Out at the Emmys, as TV Academy Snubs Barry Jenkins’ Masterpiece

“The Underground Railroad” has been shut out of the 2021 Emmy Awards. After receiving seven nominations, including recognition for showrunner Barry Jenkins (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series) and the series overall (Outstanding Limited Series), the Amazon Prime Video original lost all seven categories over two weekends of Emmy presentations. Competition was fierce, among limited series in particular. “WandaVision,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “I May Destroy You” all earned more nominations than “The Underground Railroad,” and they all earned at least one trophy. Many considered the Limited Series categories to be the most competitive, meaning certain programs would...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy