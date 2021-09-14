CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Universal Beat Other Studios to Land Christopher Nolan’s New World War II Epic

By Rebecca Rubin and Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5SlY_0bvwzAb400

Christopher Nolan is making his next movie at Universal , severing the director’s nearly two-decade long creative partnership with Warner Bros., the company that has backed many of his biggest blockbusters.

Getting to this point has involved months of courtship, clandestine meetings, big promises and a willingness to take a creative leap with one of the boldest, but also most demanding, filmmakers in the business. It also represents a major victory for Universal and its film chief, Donna Langely, who moved aggressively to forge a relationship with “The Dark Knight” director after he grew dissatisfied with Warner Bros. On Tuesday, news broke that the studio will fully finance Nolan’s $100 million drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb. It will also follow Oppenheimer’s later decision to call for more international control of nuclear weapons and his eventual opposition to the development of the hydrogen bomb. Filming will begin in the first quarter of 2022 and will require extensive digital effects. The studio is eyeing a release in either late 2023 or 2024.

Nolan’s jump from Warner Bros. to one of its biggest rivals is noteworthy but not entirely shocking . The director made no secret of the fact that he was dismayed by Warner Bros.’ decision to release its entire 2021 slate simultaneously on HBO Max, even though the one-year arrangement was motivated by the pandemic and didn’t apply to his current or future movies. Still, his blistering comments — “some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service” — made it clear how diminished the strength of his ties were to the studio he had long considered home. In the past twenty years, Nolan has partnered with Warner Bros. on “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception,” “Dunkirk” and most recently “Tenet.”

Even before the HBO Max deal was set in motion and set off Nolan, his relationship with Warner Bros. had become strained, prompting chatter he was looking to work with a new studio. Despite a long history, Nolan didn’t have contractual obligations or first-look deals with Warner Bros. In 2020, the two had privately clashed about release plans for “Tenet.” Nolan, a fierce advocate for the exhibition industry, hoped that his sci-fi epic would spark a moviegoing revival, but studio executives were unsure about debuting a $200 million-budgeted movie in September of 2020, a time when the majority of U.S. cinemas were closed and the idea of a widely accessible vaccine seemed like a far-off dream. Warner Bros. eventually supported the film’s fall release, but “Tenet” became a box office disappointment and lost the studio at least $50 million.

“Tenet,” at least in its theatrical life, may not have panned out exactly as Nolan had hoped, but the filmmaker still wields unprecedented control over distribution plans for his films. In his collaboration with Universal, he is looking to have similar sign-off over where and when his next movie is unveiled to the public. Naturally, a robust theatrical window — industry parlance for the amount of time a film plays only in cinemas — will be of paramount importance.

Sources familiar with negotiations say Nolan asked for, though it’s unclear if he will receive, an exclusive theatrical window between 90 to 120 days for the upcoming WWII epic. The film will likely stay on the big screen for a longer period than the 45-day frame that appears to have become industry standard in the post-pandemic era. Insiders at Universal confirm it will be exempt from the 17-day window (or 31 days for films that generate at least $50 million in opening weekend sales) that Universal forged through a deal with major theater chains, such as AMC and Cinemark, to bring movies more quickly to the home. Before COVID-19 upended the movie theater business, new releases traditionally screened in theaters for 75 to 90 days before relocating to home entertainment platforms. Nolan’s library, “Tenet” included, were not able to move to digital platforms until 120 days after their initial releases.

Universal declined to comment and WME, the agency that reps Nolan, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Because of his cinematic pedigree and near-consistent box office success, those who have worked with Nolan before attest his contracts are more exacting than his peers’. In his individual film arrangements at Warner Bros., Nolan has required a three week blackout period on the release calendar, meaning the studio wasn’t able to premiere a movie three weeks before or three weeks after one of the director’s films is scheduled to open. With or without that kind of clause, Hollywood executives would make every effort to avoid cannibalizing a fellow studio title that falls into a similar genre. Nolan’s provision is curious because it’s category agnostic — anything from “Dune Part II” to the latest kid-centric “The Lego Movie” would hypothetically have had to avoid the weeks surrounding Nolan’s latest. He requested similar terms at Universal, but insiders say it appears to have some wiggle room. Perhaps that means “Minions 12” won’t have to completely avoid debuting in the same season as the upcoming atom bomb drama.

Nolan will also receive a backend deal that promises first-dollar gross, as well as final cut on his film. Before Nolan came up with his next project, he and his team of agents at WME had fielded offers for a first-look deal from both streaming services and traditional film companies.

Studios interested in backing the Oppenheimer picture were allowed to see Nolan’s shooting script, but were asked to read it at the director’s office to avoid leaks. There were also meetings that took place at the director’s home. Some potential suitors, a group that included Sony, MGM, Paramount, and, despite the falling out, Warner Bros., worried that the film’s subject matter was less than commercial, which made them concerned about the steep price tag.

Ultimately, it was Nolan’s track record of hits and ability to spin cinematic gold out of everything from Normandy battles to heady explorations of time, space and dreams, that made Universal comfortable taking that risk.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
Variety

Fall Festival Breakouts: 20 Movies That Got People Talking at Venice, Telluride and Toronto

Last September, a cautiously recalibrated Venice Film Festival represented one of the few bright spots in world cinema, taking advantage of a brief window between COVID waves to host in-person premieres for such future Oscar nominees as “Nomadland” and “One Night in Miami.” Telluride and Toronto — such vital platforms for auteurs and awards contenders — had to downsize or cancel in 2020, making the return of all three events something to be celebrated.
MOVIES
Variety

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

This year’s Emmy Awards mark the return to an in-person ceremony for the star-studded event, making walking the red carpet all the more special for the nominees and other Hollywood guests. Accordingly, television stars arrived to L.A. Live’s Event Deck dressed to the nines, donning gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxes....
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Universal#Oppenheimer#Hbo#Amc#Wme
flickeringmyth.com

Christopher Nolan shopping World War II atomic bomb movie around Hollywood

It’s a rather strange situation when the big news about a new Christopher Nolan project isn’t the movie itself, but rather the fact that the filmmaker is currently shopping said project around the major Hollywood studios as his long tenure at Warner Bros. looks to have come to an end.
MOVIES
Reuters

'The Bodyguard' movie gets a Hollywood remake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Bodyguard,” the 1992 movie that launched the acting career of the late Whitney Houston and featured her most famous song, is getting a reboot. Hollywood movie studio Warner Bros said on Wednesday that a reimagining of the romantic thriller is in development with a script penned by American playwright Matthew Lopez.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Christopher Nolan’s New Movie Set To Spark A Massive Bidding War

It’s been over 20 years since Christopher Nolan made a movie for a studio other than Warner Bros., and in that time the filmmaker and his employers collaborated on nine features that have been showered in critical acclaim and no shortage of awards season glory, not to mention countless billions of box office dollars.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
ComicBook

Christopher Nolan Reportedly Shopping His Next Movie to Multiple Studios

After years of working with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan is reportedly shopping his next film around Hollywood, looking for a new deal after a rocky couple of years with the studio. Nolan's next film is said to be a World War II-era story centering on scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited as the "father of the atomic bomb." It seems that several studios, including Sony and Universal, are at least entertaining the notion, but there are no deals in place at this point, and Nolan could plausibly still end up at Warners.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Christopher Nolan Eyes Atomic Bomb WWII Drama, Looking at Studios Outside WB — Report

Christopher Nolan may be returning to World War II territory a la “Dunkirk” for his next movie, the followup to his 2020 espionage thriller “Tenet.” According to Deadline, Nolan’s next film “will focus on a seminal moment in World War II. This one is J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atom bomb during WWII.” The Deadline report adds that Nolan may be looking outside his native Warner Bros., which has previously released films such as “Tenet,” the “Dark Knight” movies, “Inception,” and more to great box-office success. “Here is a bombshell development: while none of Nolan’s recent movies had...
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

Christopher Nolan’s New Atomic Bomb Movie Likely Headed to Peacock

Christopher Nolan hates streaming. He wants you to see his movies on the big screen. And if it’s not on the big screen, he figures you might as well rub shoe polish in your eyes. When WarnerMedia made the call to release its films on HBO Max on the same...
MOVIES
Variety

Christopher Nolan Making Film About Development of Atomic Bomb for Universal

Christopher Nolan’s World War II film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb will be made by Universal Studios, marking the first time in nearly two decades that the director has not filmed a movie for Warner Bros. The director had been talking to several studios in recent weeks about the possibility of backing his drama, which carries a $100 million budget. Sony and MGM Studios were also in the mix, and Nolan did have talks with Warner Bros., but the relationship with his former studio home has grown strained. The director was upset by Warner’s decision...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Christopher Nolan Is Officially Switching Studios Following HBO Max Clash With Warner Bros.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios like Warner Bros started to quickly pivot their release strategies so major films like The Suicide Squad could premiere as day and date streaming releases on HBO Max. This studio’s actions in particular sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with one of the massive pieces of fallout being long time WB loyalist/Tenet director Christopher Nolan claiming that he’d be “unlikely” to work with the studio in the future. Now, that threat has officially been carried out, as Nolan’s next project has found a home at Universal.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

Christopher Nolan’s New Film; Defending Kenny G; The Penguin: The Series

Alanis Morissette speaks out in a new documentary; another new doc lets Kenny G shake off his haters; Paul Schrader praises digital film; the new Christopher Nolan film goes to Universal; A-bombs and the Penguin are having a moment. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Alanis Morissette: The singer says...
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

Christopher Nolan Exits Warner Bros. After Nearly Two Decades, New Film Set Up at Universal

Christopher Nolan is officially leaving Warner Bros. after 19 years. Deadline confirms the director’s next movie, a biographical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atom bomb, has landed at Universal Pictures. Since 2002’s “Memento” and through 2020’s “Tenet,” Nolan made all of his movies for Warner Bros. Nolan’s biggest films at Warner Bros. were his Batman films, with “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” both grossing over $1 billion worldwide for the studio.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy