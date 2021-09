Ford Motor Company has produced mixed results in recent J.D. Power studies, including a solid finish in the 2021 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study and an average one in the 2021 Customer Service Index Study. The Ford brand ranked average in the latest Initial Quality Study, while Lincoln came in just below the segment average, though both improved upon their respective scores from 2020. Now, we have more positive results to report, as FoMoCo dealers in Canada scored well in J.D. Power’s 2021 Customer Service Study.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO