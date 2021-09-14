Prep scoreboard: Girls golf wrapping up, week 5 football polls

Week 5 of the high school football season is upon us. Here's a look at Friday's top games. Vicksburg Bulldogs (3-0) at Edwardsburg Eddies (3-0) Kickoff 7 p.m.: Battle of unbeaten Wolverine Conference teams takes place Friday at Leo Hoffman Field. … Working on seven-game win streak in series, Eddies hold 10-1 edge after 58-7 victory in regular season and 55-7 triumph in district semifinal in 2020. … Only Vicksburg victory was 16-14 in 2014 regular season that Eddies avenged 34-6 for Division 4 district championship. … Coach Kevin Bartz’s Eddies, ranked No. 3 in Division 4 by the Associated Press, followed up season-opening 38-0 victory at defending Division 6 state champion Montague with league victories over Three Rivers (55-0) and at Niles (61-7). … Seven different Eddies scored TDs last week in Niles with Logan McColley and Patrick Szlanfucht scoring two each and QB Jacob Pegura running for one and passing for another. … Coach Thomas Marchese’s Bulldogs opened with two league wins over Dowagiac (55-0) and Sturgis (35-19) before escaping with 17-14 non-conference victory at Richland Gull Lake last week. … Bulldogs led by QB Evan Anderson, who connected with R.J. Vallier for 66-yard winning TD with 1:24 left over Gull Lake.

