Austin bioscience company makes colossal move to resurrect the extinct woolly mammoth

By Chantal Rice
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a move that may conjure up fanciful thoughts of a particular Steven Spielberg film, a newly launched bioscience and genetics company with ties to Austin and Dallas is pioneering a plan to ensure the long extinct woolly mammoth will once again trudge through the Arctic tundra. (No need to panic, movie fans, as the furry beast is an herbivore and has no taste for human flesh, lest we forget the lessons learned from Jurassic Park.)

austin.culturemap.com

