Polygon, the popular scaling solution for Ethereum, and Mina Protocol, a lightweight, smart contracts platform, have announced a bridge to merge the two technologies. Pitched as the “world’s smallest blockchain,” the Mina Protocol weighs in at just a few kilobytes compared to Ethereum’s 300-gigabyte blockchain. This means that syncing the Mina network is also much easier for the average user; instead of hefty hardware demands, you can run a full Mina node from your smartphone.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO