Biden to call on world leaders to commit to vaccinating 70% of world by next year

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will urge world leaders to collectively commit to vaccinating 70% of the world’s population against Covid-19 within a year, an ambitious goal he is expected to unveil during a summit gathering to discuss the pandemic next week. Draft targets distributed by the United States to potential summit...

Dale Davis
6d ago

He has completely lost his mind. Why would the US be paying for other countries vaccines. Where is the money coming from? Please explain Mr. President, if you can speak without your Teleprompter.

TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
Fox News

Hannity: Vacationing Biden orders vaccine mandate for Americans, none for thousands of illegal immigrants

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, Sean Hannity criticized the vacationing President Joe Biden as thousands of illegal immigrants continue amassing under the Acuna International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas – and as the administration seeks to enforce sweeping vaccine mandates on American citizens while offering those individuals who broke our laws to get here a glaring carveout from the edict.
Washington Post

This is not how Joe Biden wanted to go to the U.N.

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 2001, President George W. Bush used an address to a joint session of Congress to lay out his vision of the expansive conflict he dubbed the war on terrorism. “It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped, and defeated,” he said.
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
villages-news.com

Rome had Nero and we are saddled with Biden

Joe Biden will be the reason the biggest transfer of wealth from one nation to another will take place. Once electric cars, their batteries and solar panels become the norm–most of the wealth in America will be transferred to China. America’s politicians think about securing their positions from one election...
MSNBC

Poll shows most Americans siding with Biden, not GOP, on vaccines

When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
CNET

Biden's new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans: What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Immediately following President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates announcement on Sept. 9, there were several challenges to the plan, including from congressional Republicans and local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
The Independent

CNN’s Jake Tapper tells Mississippi governor his state is second in world after Peru for Covid deaths

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed the governor of Mississippi regarding the rate of Covid-19 infections and deaths in his state and what his administration was doing to address the most recent surge of the virus during an interview on State of the Union.As the two talked on Sunday, Mr Tapper repeatedly questioned Mr Reeves about what specific measures beyond spreading messages of personal choice and responsibility the state of Mississippi was doing to protect its residents from the Delta variant of Covid-19, which is spreading rapidly in parts of the US, and in particular in communities where vaccination rates are low."If...
CNBC

Elon Musk mocks President Biden after SpaceX completes first all-civilian mission

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocked President Joe Biden on Sunday for neglecting to praise his aerospace company's historic, all-civilian mission to orbit. Musk recently said he would prefer to stay out of politics. But Sunday’s quip — which alluded to a Trump taunt about Biden — belied his frustration with the White House.
mediaite.com

Judge Jeanine: ‘Liar-in-Chief’ Biden and the ‘Lying Fools’ in Administration ‘Are the Real Threat to America’ And Should All Resign or Be Fired Over Afghanistan

Judge Jeanine Pirro excoriated the “lying fools” in President Joe Biden’s administration over their handling of Afghanistan, calling the president and key senior officials “the real threat to America” and demanding that they all resign or be fired. Pirro began her show Saturday by criticizing the White House over the...
AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Biden, who will make his first speech to the world body as the American leader on Tuesday, was represented by his climate envoy John Kerry at the meeting convened by Britain and UN chief Antonio Guterres. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall. "We did hear from the US representative in the room that... some good news was imminent," the UN official said, adding there were "really positive views and signals coming from the US representative."
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
