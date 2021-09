A nonprofit is giving back traditional land on the Flathead Reservation. Taylar Stagner with Yellowstone Public Radio has more about the decision years in the making. The Nature Conservancy in Montana is returning 132 acres of traditional lands to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes after a decade of discussion. The conservancy acquired the Safe Harbor Marsh Preserve in 1989 and it was returned to the tribes last month.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO