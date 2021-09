Today, one of the big movers that investors are keeping a close eye on is Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY). Indeed, RKLY stock has been a volatile name this summer, soaring from its SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) IPO (initial public offering) price of $10 to nearly $17 per share, before plummeting to a low of below $7 per share. Today’s move of nearly 25% in RKLY stock at the time of writing brings this de-SPAC company above its SPAC IPO price for the first time in a couple weeks.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO