CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

By KOTA Staff
kotatv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candace Arapahoe, 40, of New Town, North Dakota, has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash east of Rapid City. Arapahoe had been driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Pickup with one occupant, Russell Martinez, 22, of Rapid City. Their car, heading westbound on SD Highway 44, failed to negotiate a right turn. The vehicle went across the centerline, into a ditch and rolled.

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Pennington County, SD
Crime & Safety
Rapid City, SD
Accidents
Rapid City, SD
Government
State
North Dakota State
Pennington County, SD
Accidents
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
Pennington County, SD
Government
County
Pennington County, SD
The Hill

Pfizer results offer hope amid worsening pandemic for children

Pfizer’s test results that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective among children ages 5 to 11 provides a glimmer of hope to parents desperate to get their younger children protected against the virus. The vaccine manufacturer’s announcement, which didn’t include specific data from the trial, comes as COVID-19 has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chevrolet#Monument Hospital
Reuters

Russian city mourns victims of university shooting

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Russian city of Perm on Tuesday mourned the six people killed by a teenage gunman at a university in an incident that sent shockwaves through the community. The gunman, identified by local media as an 18-year-old student, opened fire on campus at Perm State...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy