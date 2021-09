Winston-Salem continues to celebrate arts and technology with the annual Industry Block Party hosted by Mixxer Makerspace. “The Industry Hill Block Party is a celebration of Arts and Entrepreneurship, as well as a demonstration of how people that are very different from each other can collaborate in a way that lifts all of them up, a philosophy that Mixxer Community Makerspace is built on. By working together, we amplify the work that all of us do, and create intersections for exciting things to happen,” said Alan Shelton, founder and executive director of Mixxer.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO