Far-right bid to reconvene Legislature called grandstanding

By KEITH RIDLER
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed meeting Wednesday by far-right Idaho House members to form a quorum at the Statehouse and force the Legislature to reconvene to prohibit vaccine mandates is grandstanding and illegitimate and has no chance of succeeding, key lawmakers said. Far-right lawmakers have said they will hold...

