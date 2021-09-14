CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald dies of cancer at 61; stars heap praise on ‘relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny’ comedian

By Sonia Rao
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after privately fighting cancer for nine years, a representative confirmed to The Washington Post. He was 61. Known for his offbeat and absurdist humor, Macdonald spent a handful of years on “Saturday Night Live” in the mid-1990s. He anchored “Weekend Update” for three seasons, picking up a cultish following that lasted long after his time on the show (which allegedly ended because he angered NBC’s Don Ohlmeyer by consistently joking about Ohlmeyer’s friend O.J. Simpson). Speaking to The Post five years ago, SNL creator Lorne Michaels noted that Macdonald, who rarely repeated jokes, made comedy seem effortless — “which, of course, is what a pro is supposed to do,” Michaels added.

KSN.com

Senator Bob Dole issues tweet following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee issued a short statement on Twitter following ‘SNL’ alum Norm Macdonald’s death. Macdonald died at the age of 61. He was battling cancer privately for nine years before his death Tuesday, according to Brillstein Entertainment...
WICHITA, KS
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Watch Norm Macdonald’s Top Moments: Burt Reynolds, Conan, Letterman, Bob Saget Roast & More

Norm Macdonald, the stand-up comic and Saturday Night Live alum who died Tuesday at age 61, was considered a comedian’s comedian, a favorite of late-night hosts like David Letterman and Conan O’Brien where he held court in some of his most memorable moments. They help make up a nearly matchless collection of Macdonald memories that are being resurfaced today, from his Burt Reynolds impression on Saturday Night Live to his appearance on Comedy Central’s roast of Bob Saget, which became a laboratory for a retro set that left even the roastees befuddled. Here’s just a sample of Macdonald’s work through the years: On...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan,...
TV SHOWS
Newsweek

Norm Macdonald's 'SNL' Monolog After He Was Fired Goes Viral

Fans of Norm Macdonald are today remembering the late comedian and some of his funniest moments following his death at aged 61. The influential Canadian comedian died on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. Lori Jo Hoekstra, his longtime partner, confirmed the sad news to Deadline. "He was most...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald: ‘One of the Greatest Comedians to Have Ever Lived’

When news broke on Tuesday that Norm Macdonald had died, comedians, actors and writers took to social media to mourn and remember the life of the famed “Saturday Night Live” alum. Macdonald died of cancer at age 61 after a private struggle with the disease. Macdonald was best known for starring on “Saturday Night Live” in 1993 and his anchoring “Weekend Update” until early 1998, when he was replaced by Colin Quinn. He gave dry, sardonic and memorable impressions of Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Larry King and Quentin Tarantino and more during his five-year run on the show. During his career,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘SNL’s Lorne Michaels Teases Season 47 Plans, Suggests Jason Sudeikis As Host, Talks More About Norm Macdonald – Emmys Backstage

So, really, who is coming back to the 47th season of Saturday Night Live? That was the most immediate, pressing question in the virtual Emmys press room tonight to Variety Sketch Show Emmy winner Lorne Michaels as many yearned to know whether Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Cecily Strong are coming back. “I’m not going to tell you much,” answered Michaels, “because we haven’t announced who’s hosting, but I don’t think anybody will be heart-broken.” “I think people will be happy with what we have — that was me being evasive,” deadpanned the EP. “I think it’s all going out next week;...
TV & VIDEOS
bestclassicbands.com

SNL’s Norm Macdonald Mourned By Fellow Comics

Norm Macdonald, the comedian who served as the Weekend Update anchor on TV’s Saturday Night Live for three of his five seasons on the sketch comedy program, died today (September 14, 2021), of cancer. The news was first shared by the website deadline.com. The site reported that the comedian’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, said Macdonald, 61, had kept his cancer battle private for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private, away from family, friends and fans.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jon Stewart Emotionally Reacts to ‘SNL’ Star Norm Macdonald’s Death

Longtime comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald battled cancer for nine years before he succumbed on Tuesday at 61 years of age. In the wake of the legendary comedian’s death, celebrities and friends are remembering him fondly. Iconic host of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart, took to Twitter. He offered some kinds words about Macdonald.
CELEBRITIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

O'Brien, Carrey, Dole praise 'comedy genius' Norm Macdonald

NEW YORK — Reactions to the death of Norm Macdonald, who died of cancer Tuesday at age 61. “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.” — Conan O’Brien on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
the-standard.org

Kelley: “Saturday Night Live” comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after private cancer diagnosis

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Norm Macdonald shockingly died after an almost decade-long “battle” with acute leukemia. The sometimes-controversial comedian was known for several TV shows and movies but mainly for his “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 to 1998. Macdonald’s comedy style was described by The New York Times as dark and ruthlessly concise. His bits were filled with witty punchlines and he proved how the smallest changes in tone and language can entirely change a joke to make you laugh until you roll on the floor.
TV SHOWS
News 8 KFMB

Stephen Colbert Reacts to Conan O'Brien Joining His Group for Their 2021 Emmys Acceptance Speech (Exclusive)

Joining in on the fun! Stephen Colbert and the Late Show team enjoyed a big win at this year's Emmy Awards, and they accepted the honor with the help of a surprise guest. As Colbert and his crew of writers and producers took the stage on Sunday to accept the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special, former late-night talk show host and comedy icon Conan O'Brien walked up with the group and stood onstage as the audience laughed and Colbert hilariously refrained from addressing his presence.
CELEBRITIES

