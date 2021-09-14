Norm Macdonald dies of cancer at 61; stars heap praise on ‘relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny’ comedian
Comedian Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after privately fighting cancer for nine years, a representative confirmed to The Washington Post. He was 61. Known for his offbeat and absurdist humor, Macdonald spent a handful of years on “Saturday Night Live” in the mid-1990s. He anchored “Weekend Update” for three seasons, picking up a cultish following that lasted long after his time on the show (which allegedly ended because he angered NBC’s Don Ohlmeyer by consistently joking about Ohlmeyer’s friend O.J. Simpson). Speaking to The Post five years ago, SNL creator Lorne Michaels noted that Macdonald, who rarely repeated jokes, made comedy seem effortless — “which, of course, is what a pro is supposed to do,” Michaels added.www.washingtonpost.com
