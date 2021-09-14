Gov. Lamont aims to keep emergency COVID-19 powers until at least February

Gov. Ned Lamont is asking legislators to extend his COVID-19 emergency powers to at least February.

He says that would give him the ability to act quickly on issues such as masks in schools, vaccine mandates for teachers, booster shots and child vaccines.

Lamont also wants action by the end of the month on a voluntary vaccine passport program that would act as a digital credential. That way, people who say they are vaccinated can prove it.

