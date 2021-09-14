CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Lamont aims to keep emergency COVID-19 powers until at least February

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eootI_0bvwxCQw00

Gov. Ned Lamont is asking legislators to extend his COVID-19 emergency powers to at least February.

He says that would give him the ability to act quickly on issues such as masks in schools, vaccine mandates for teachers, booster shots and child vaccines.

Lamont also wants action by the end of the month on a voluntary vaccine passport program that would act as a digital credential. That way, people who say they are vaccinated can prove it.

News 12

New Jersey day care workers will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine or get tested

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that day care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular weekly testing. The governor signed an executive order on Monday. Workers will have to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. That would mean a second dose must be received by Oct. 17. The order also requires masking in day cares, just as in schools. A spokesperson for Murphy says the mask order at day cares won’t apply to children under age 2. The masking order takes effect Friday.
Ned Lamont
Why Gov. Reeves Says at Least One More Month in a State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss.–You won’t be seeing any state-wide mandates and you should not expect any lockdowns, but Gov. Tate Reeves says Mississippi will be under a state of emergency for at least another month. The governor’s office, along with state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and FEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, made the announcement Friday.
Lamont To Seek Sixth Extension of Emergency Powers

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he would recommend the legislature extend his emergency declarations related to the pandemic at least until the start of the next legislative session in February, but the length of the extension was still a topic of debate Tuesday afternoon. The governor’s emergency authority, which serves...
Editorial: 4 reasons CT still needs Gov. Lamont's emergency powers

It’s still too early to end Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers, though it seems a lifetime since the legislature first granted him sweeping authority to fight the pandemic. Four people still die every day on average from COVID-19 in Connecticut, and hundreds remain hospitalized. The positivity rate is up. There are chilling signs of COVID spreading among children and of an even more transmissible variant popping up.
Lamont Wants Legislature To Extend His Emergency Powers, Again

Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers run out on Sept. 30. Now he has told lawmakers he wants them extended again. If that happens it will be the sixth time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “The plan is to work with the legislature and get it extended because the...
CT '21: Discussing Gov. Lamont's executive powers

(WFSB) -- In about two and a half weeks, Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID executive powers are scheduled to expire. The emergency authority has been in place since early March of last year. The executive orders that have come from that authority include a mask mandate in schools. We’re talking more...
Gov. Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Executive Order

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 1) – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-24. The Executive Order outlines directives to help manage the spread of COVID-19. The recent surge of cases due to the infectious Delta Variant has created a strain on the hospital system. The Executive Order will put in place the following measures:
COVID-19 safety panel aims to keep kids in school

TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly is urging a new COVID-19 school safety workgroup to focus on policies that will not only keep Kansas children and staff healthy but in the classroom, after hundreds of infections were reported in school districts across the state. Kelly established the Safer Classrooms Workgroup as...
Lawmakers extend state of emergency on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Legislative leaders say they hope to make quick work of this special session on COVID-19. “We hope to be in here as few of days as possible,” Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) said, specifying further that lawmakers may be only be there until Thursday or Friday. “But our hope is to get it right.”
Germany extends COVID emergency aid for companies until year-end

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is extending its COVID-19 emergency aid for struggling companies by three months until the end of this year, the finance and economy ministries said on Wednesday. Companies with a pandemic-related drop in sales of at least 30 percent can now apply for liquidity aid of up...
Alachua County extends their COVID-19 emergency order

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID-19 emergency order in effect for alachua county was extended. County commissioners voted yesterday to prolong the order for another seven days. The order requires people to wear masks inside certain businesses and public places. This is the second time the emergency order has been...
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

