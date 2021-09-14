CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike for Vegan Air Jordans in Slime Green

By Maxwell Rabb
Y105
Y105
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vegan singer Billie Eilish is working with Nike to debut a leather-free Air Jordan that will feature her signature slime green, and we got a sneak peek of the kicks ahead of the drop. The “Ghost Green” color mirrors Nike’s signature Don C Legacy 231 and “Gatorade” design sneakers, picked out by Eilish during a 2019 feature with Complex. The sneakers are rumored to be completely vegan due to Eilish’s consistent plant-based activism as well as Nike’s recent sustainability measures.

y105music.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Look at Billie Eilish’s Style Evolution

Billie Eilish is ready to make her Met Gala debut. The Grammy-winning artist is one of the four stars Vogue has chosen to co-chair this year’s Met Gala, the theme of which is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Eilish will be joined by Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. This year’s event, taking place today, will be the first for all four co-chairs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thewoodyshow.com

Billie Eilish Describes Her Definition Of Success As 'Internal'

Billie Eilish has made history at the Grammys, sold out world tours and dethroned Lil Nas X's 19-week run at the top of the charts, but to her success is more of an "internal" feeling. The 19-year-old singer chatted with grime star Stormzy for an i-D feature, and the two...
CELEBRITIES
buffalonynews.net

Billie Eilish puts condition to her designers

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish undoubtedly made heads turn with her look at Met Gala 2021, especially with her ensemble. The 19-year-old artist was seen sporting a peach strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta at the fashion event. For the unversed, Billie wore the label's dress only after they agreed to her condition of stop using fur.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Maggie Baird
hotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan Collection Gets New Release Date

For the last few weeks now, we have been teasing the new collaboration between Billie Eilish and Jordan Brand. It has been known for a few months now that Eilish would be getting her very own versions of the Air Jordan 1 KO as well as the Air Jordan 15. The Jordan 15 would come in a beige tone while the Jordan 1 goes for a louder "Ghost Green."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Billie Eilish Announces Release Details for Her Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 Collabs

Prior to 2021, Jordan Brand already had an impressive amount of collaborations with musicians under its belt from Travis Scott to Drake to J Balvin, and now the sportswear imprint is slated to welcome another iconic pop artist into its family — Billie Eilish. Together, the two have worked together on striking takes atop the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15, both of which have already been revealed by way of official imagery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Air Jordans#Slime Green#Don C Legacy 231#Pva Sneakers#Ocean Collectiv Ayana#Nike Air Jordans#Future Market Insights#Pinatex#Oscar De La Renta
uncrazed.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Opinion On Billie Eilish

Time magazine has revealed their 100 most influential people, one of them being Billie Eilish. Each year, Time magazine name 100 people who were the most influential and for this year issue , the list includes Billie, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton. Each person included in the list receive...
CELEBRITIES
thewoodyshow.com

Billie Eilish Officially Unveils Air Jordan Collaborations: See The Pics

After months of speculation, Billie Eilish has officially announced her collaboration with the Jordan Brand. "i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 🥰 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material)," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her wearing both pairs of sneakers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
US Magazine

Billie Eilish Designs 2 Pairs of Air Jordan Sneakers: ‘It Was Such an Incredible and Surreal Experience’

Kickin’ it! Billie Eilish is taking her love for sneakers to a whole new level. The 19-year-old singer has teamed up with Nike to create two pairs of Air Jordans. “I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! I’ve always loved @jumpman and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material),” she captioned her Instagram post.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan Holiday 2021 Release Information

Editor’s Notes: You’re never far from rumors and speculation surrounding upcoming Nike releases, even less so when it comes to its coveted Air Jordan lineup. Throughout the year it’s hard to know which sources to trust, when to start getting your hopes up, and when to prepare for disappointment. The life of a sneakerhead – summarised.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Jordan Brand Unveils Holiday 2021 Collection

Jordan Brand just unveiled the Holiday 2021 Air Jordan collection, which will start to release in October. Included in the lineup, we have the Air Jordan 1 in four colorways which include the ‘Bred Patent’ that will be one of the last releases of the year. We also have the Air Jordan 3 ‘Camo’ releasing and two color options of the Air Jordan 5. Also dropping for the colder months is the Air Jordan 9, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, and two colorways of the Air Jordan 14.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way. Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. For fans of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

“Emerald Green” Patterns Land On This Stealthy Nike Air Max 97

Months removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 97 is ostensory ramping up the production cycle as it continues to emerge in brand-new styles. For its latest ensemble, Christian Tresser’s revolutionary design has indulged in a predominantly “Black” scheme complete with minimal “Emerald Green” contrast. Akin to other...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Keeps It Simple In White And Green

While it may be iconic, the Dunk Low‘s two-toned look has had plenty of years to shine. And for that reason, Nike is attempting to move away, opting to go against tradition with this upcoming women’s colorway. Far simpler than anything from the “Be True To Your School” pack, the...
APPAREL
uncrazed.com

Billie Eilish Interviewed By Rapper For I-D Magazine

Billie Eilish has released the pictures from her photo-shoot for i-D magazine and the name of her interviewer on her Instagram page. The 19-year-old singer has announced she will be on the cover of The In Real Life! issue of i-D magazine. Billie released the cover with the caption:. ”i-D...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Levels Up For A New “Have A Good Game” Offering

Sneakers have long transcended beyond an audience of athletes to become staple footwear to just about everyone. Nike has even been actively creating styles inspired by different audiences, as we have seen from their “Have A Good Game” Pack. The gaming-inspired collection continues to expand as it scores a brand-new Nike Air Force 1 offering.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy