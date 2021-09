GameStop announced 500 new employees for its customer care centre. Nasdaq: GME stock has slid back as meme traders move on. GameStop (GME) shares have been largely forgotten about by the meme stock crowd as they have moved onto to find other shiny new toys in the form of IronNet (IRNT), see more here, and others such as Vinco Ventures (BBIG). This has meant the original meme stock king has lost its crown and struggled for momentum. Momentum is the oxygen meme stocks need, without it they fade and die and the crowd moves on. GameStop did threaten to wake up on August 24. The stock rallied over 27% and dragged other notables along with it such as AMC. Since then it has largely taken a back seat as other meme stocks have surfaced like the aforementioned BBIG and IRNT.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO