When it comes to academic quality, U.S. News & World Report ranks St. Thomas the top value in Minnesota, and one of the best values in the nation. Minnesota’s largest private university is the state’s highest ranked national institution on the Best Value Schools list in the latest U.S. News Best Colleges report. St. Thomas achieved its highest ranking (No. 67) on the Best Value list in the last four years, placing it among the top 12 Catholic universities in the country in that category. The Best Value ranking is an assessment of a school’s academic quality compared to the net cost of attendance.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO