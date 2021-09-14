CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culver, OR

Bush, Culver ace first test of season

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

After beating Gervais at home, Culver struggled at a weekend tourney in St. Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQwIF_0bvwvD6P00

Culver's new volleyball season got off to a great start last Tuesday when the Bulldogs defeated Gervais by a score of 3-1. Junior Brooke Bush led the way for CHS with nine aces, including five in the final set, to help the team jump out to a 1-0 record. The final set scores were 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19. The team got off to a late start this season due to being placed on a two-week pause due to COVID-19 protocols. The delay forced the team to miss preseason tournaments in Heppner and Warrenton, so the contest against Gervais doubled as both their season opener and the first game in the Tri-River Conference.

It took Culver a little while to shake off that rust, as they dropped the opening set to the Cougars. The teams traded points back and forth throughout the set, but Gervais took advantage of a few net violations by the Bulldogs' middle blockers and pulled away late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8rWA_0bvwvD6P00

After levelling things up with a win in the second set, Culver jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the critical third set. The Cougars clawed back just as quickly, tying the game at 9-9 before the Bulldogs went on another strong run, scoring 11 of the next 14 points. After a few aces from junior Shanti Rosales, Culver sealed the deal with a block from junior Kayden Leeann to win the set.

The fourth set started off with a flourish as Culver junior Brooke Bush went for four consecutive aces, forcing the Gervais bench to call timeout. The break served to slow down some of the momentum that Culver had built, with the Cougars fighting their way back to another 9-9 tie. With the score tied at 13 apiece, the Bulldogs finally found an opening, scoring five straight points on senior libero Hail Soderstrom's service to force another timeout for Gervais. An emphatic kill by junior Hensley Wachter set the stage for Culver to finish the fourth set the way it started — with a Brooke Bush ace, her ninth of the night.

Over the weekend, the Bulldogs traveled west for the St. Paul Tournament, where they participated in pool play against host St. Paul, Damascus Christian and Dufur. The event, which consisted of three two-set matches, was Culver's first taste of volleyball on the road. The Bulldogs struggled, falling to St. Paul (14-25, 18-25) and Damascus Christian (21-25, 20-25) before splitting with Dufur (25-16, 22-25).

"We were a little up and down," said Culver head coach Alex Carlson, who is also the school's athletic director. "The consistency wasn't where we'd like it to be. We had some silly errors — we were in the net too much. There are some things we need to learn from."

Carlson was quick to remind that his team's season is still in its infancy.

"We're two weeks behind everyone," he noted. "We're going to go through those things. It's this team's first time waking up at 5 a.m. and getting on the bus for a weekend tournament. We're gonna have growing pains, but we still expect results."

"We're talented enough to compete with these teams," Carlson continued. "There's a learning curve that we're going to experience. There's only one way to learn how to travel and do a road trip, and that's to go through it. We have a ton of travel this week, so hopefully we can use the lessons to get stronger."

The Bulldogs will be on the road throughout the week as they continue Tri-River Conference play with games against Kennedy (Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m.) and Santiam (Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m.). The team will also travel to the North Powder Tournament over the weekend at Powder Valley High School.

"We're excited for these challenges," Carlson said. "It's obviously going to be difficult, but after last season, you actually appreciate the fact that you get to go play a tough league opponent on the road. You didn't get to do that last year."

Comments / 0

Related
Mollala Pioneer

XC round-up

A look at how area schools ran last week at various meets around the area - Canby, Molalla & Country ChristianA quick look back at last week's cross country action from area schools. Canby Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational Sept. 15 â€“ Silver Falls State Park Boys: Maddox Oliver (10th) 17:02.0; Tommy O'Neil (11th) 17:10.3; Joel Ibarra (12th) 18:09.9; Jack Joyce (21st) 18:19.6; Ryan Petterson (35th) 19:15.3; Rhett Smith (53rd) 19:49.2; and Jacob Tilden (55th) 19:52.1. Team score: Canby 3rd with 93 points. Girls: Kaitlyn Doman (19th) 22:26.9; Kali Lucas (46th) 24:23.3; Melia Stoddart (48th) 24:26.7: and Laela Wood (56th)...
Portland Tribune

Molalla boys rout Madras

The Indians pour it on in the first half to stake early claim to opening league play with Sept. 21 win. A 6-0 win opened league play Sept. 21 for the Molalla boys soccer team. The Indians hosted Madras and made quick work of their guests as they opened Tri -Valley Conference play on a high note.
MOLALLA, OR
Portland Tribune

Hilhi drops five-set thriller to St. Helens

The Spartans fight back from a two-sets-to-none deficit led by Jaydn Puncochar and Skylar Rissel. On a night that saw both teams appear to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, the St. Helens Lions ultimately bested the Hillsboro Spartans in a five-set thriller Tuesday evening, Sept. 21, at Hillsboro High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gervais, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Heppner, OR
City
Warrenton, OR
City
Culver, OR
Portland Tribune

Pac-12 tests await Ducks, Beavers

On College Football: Oregon won't be tested this week, but challenges loom for Ducks;OSU has opportunity at USC.The Ducks and Beavers kick off their Pac-12 football schedule at the same time Saturday, but some distance apart. Since Oregon State's 7:30 p.m. game on FS1 is at USC, the Beavers are about 900 miles from Oregon's 7:30 p.m. home game on ESPN against Arizona. It's also a safe bet that OSU (2-1, above .500 for the first time under Jonathan Smith) will have a more challenging night than will UO. That's because Arizona is so woeful that Oregon should be able...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Portland Tribune

Tualatin's Lakeman is setting the pace

The Timberwolves runner is aiming for state titles both in cross country and on the track this season. Tualatin High School's Caleb Lakeman is fast. Just how fast surprised even him, after Lakeman dashed to a win at the Ash Creek Cross Country Festival, Sept. 11, at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. The Timberwolf topped the field of more than 250 of the state's premier high school runners, posting a personal-best time of 14:58.50.
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy