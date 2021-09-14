CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dennis Rodman Was Instructed by Phil Jackson to Apologize to Scottie Pippen for His Hard Fouls During Bad Boy Pistons Days Before Bulls Acquired Him From Spurs

By Ashish Mathur
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In October 1995, the Chicago Bulls traded Will Perdue to the San Antonio Spurs for Dennis Rodman, who had an intense rivalry with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen when he was on the Detroit Pistons. It was such a polarizing trade that Jordan, Pippen, and Phil Jackson met with Rodman at Jerry Krause‘s house to see if he was ready to play for the Bulls and put aside his checkered past with MJ and Pip.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllRaptors

Chicago Bulls Continue Signing Former Raptors Players

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to build the alt-Toronto Raptors this summer. With DeMar DeRozan already under contract, the Bulls went out and have reportedly signed Stanley Johnson, Matt Thomas, and former Raptors 905er Alize Johnson to contracts, according to multiple reports. DeRozan is, of course, the biggest addition of...
NBA
therealdeal.com

Slam dunk: Scottie Pippen sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale mansion for nearly $11M

After repeated attempts over 12 years, retired NBA legend Scottie Pippen finally slam dunked the sale of his waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate. Pippen, who won six world championships with the Chicago Bulls and a gold medal with the 1992 Olympic Dream Team, sold the three-story mansion at 2571 Del Lago Drive in Harbor Beach for $10.5 million, according to records.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jerry Krause
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Will Perdue
NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Thunder Trade Lands Josh Jackson In OKC

There are certain times where two rebuilding NBA teams can get together and make a deal work. This is one of those instances with the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder. When looking at both teams, they are not close to competing but at least have cores to build around.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Why The Last Dance's Toni Kukoc Picks Scottie Pippen As His Favorite Teammate Over Michael Jordan

It goes without saying that the Chicago Bulls were the most dominant team in professional, and arguably even in all of sports, during the ‘90s. When many people think about the Bulls of that era, Michael Jordan is likely the first person that comes to mind. However, the NBA franchise also had a number of firm role players like Croatia native Toni Kukoc, who was recently elected to the National Basketball Hall of Fame. The veteran player, who also appeared on ESPN’s The Last Dance, seems to have enjoyed playing with his teammates, and he actually named Scottie Pippen as his favorite teammate over Jordan.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs#The Detroit Pistons#Worm#Espn
Detroit News

Pistons will play two home exhibition games, vs. Spurs and 76ers

Detroit — The Pistons will play a brief two-game home exhibition schedule, starting Wednesday, Oct. 6, against the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit's road exhibition games will be Monday, Oct. 11, at Memphis, and Wednesday, Oct. 6, at New York. The Pistons also announced a buy-one, get-one...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blake Griffin reflects on his time with the Pistons and Clippers

Nets forward Blake Griffin has been spitting the truth and nothing but the truth of late. He is not sugar coating anything. Recently on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and Three” podcast, Griffin hinted his Detroit Pistons teams did not have a roster that could win a championship. To add insult to injury, the 32-year-old knows his departure made things worse:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
chatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Kukoc names Scottie Pippen as his favorite teammate

Chicago Bulls (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images) Now that the Chicago Bulls look to have a roster that’s ready to put the franchise back in playoff contention for the first time in nearly five years, the times ahead are more promising. While this is not a Bulls’ roster heading into next season that is one of the best in franchise history, it will be nice to hopefully get back to winning ways in Chicago in the not too distant future.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Biggest Questions Facing Chicago Bulls In 2021-22 NBA Season

One of the biggest surprises in the NBA during the offseason was the Chicago Bulls being able to add multiple notable names in free agency. Besides beginning free agency by acquiring Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade, the Bulls then were able to land DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade and they inked a deal with Alex Caruso.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bulls’ 2021-22 roster will feature a ton of new faces — from free-agent acquisitions to fliers on young players. Meet the new guys.

The Chicago Bulls have undergone an almost complete overhaul in the past 18 months. The roster that finished 22-43 during the 2019-20 season, which was interrupted by COVID-19, is nearly all gone — with only Zach LaVine and Coby White remaining. The new-look Bulls are going to feature a ton of new faces this season, including prized free-agent acquisitions like DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, ...
NBA
mediaite.com

Megyn Kelly Says She Has No Sympathy for Rachel Nichols Losing Her ESPN NBA Gig: She Played Along and Then Got ‘Eaten By the Woke’

Last month, ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will no longer be part of their NBA coverage, leaving her without an on-air position despite being under contract for another year. The decision came as an apparent consequence of controversial audio that was leaked earlier this summer, which featured Nichols implying her former colleague Maria Taylor was hosting the NBA Finals because she was Black.
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

170K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy