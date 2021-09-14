Dennis Rodman Was Instructed by Phil Jackson to Apologize to Scottie Pippen for His Hard Fouls During Bad Boy Pistons Days Before Bulls Acquired Him From Spurs
In October 1995, the Chicago Bulls traded Will Perdue to the San Antonio Spurs for Dennis Rodman, who had an intense rivalry with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen when he was on the Detroit Pistons. It was such a polarizing trade that Jordan, Pippen, and Phil Jackson met with Rodman at Jerry Krause‘s house to see if he was ready to play for the Bulls and put aside his checkered past with MJ and Pip.www.sportscasting.com
