4 arrested following shooting incident Monday

Four people were arrested Monday after a gunshot was fired into a home on the 300 block of Flagstone Way.

The victim heard the shot fired and soon after found a bullet hole in her residence around 9 a.m., according to a Lafayette Police Department press release. No was one injured following the gunshot.

The bullet was found to have come out of an adjacent building and into the victim's home. The suspects were located from a bullet hole which was found in a separate building that aligned with the hole in the victims house. Two hours of negotiations took place before the four inside exited the residence, the release said.

The four arrested were Deondre Rivers, 23, on a warrant for felon carrying a handgun and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Mark Bowman, 28, on a warrant for dealing meth and possession of meth; Eric Munoz, 29, on a warrant for possession of meth; and Tarryn Helderman, 18, for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, assisting a criminal and possession of a look-a-like substance.

Rivers is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail on a $250 bond. Bowman's bond is $5,000. Munoz's is $300 and Helderman's is $500.

Helderman has not yet been formally charged by the prosecutor.

LPD Sgt. Ian O'Shields didn't answer an initial phone call from the Exponent. The exact circumstances of the gunshot are unknown.