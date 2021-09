Andrew James Sullivan Sr., age 43, passed on Jan. 1, 2021, in his home in Omaha, Nebraska, due to ALS. His wife, Holly, held a Celebration of Life for him in January and there was a great turn out. Andy’s wish was to be buried with our family in Greenfield, so now that the weather and covid are calming down a bit we are able to have a gathering for him as we bury his ashes.