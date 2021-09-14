5 Rarest Apex Legends Skins in the Game
After 10 seasons of releasing cosmetics Respawn has delivered hundreds on skins to players, but these are the 5 rarest Apex Legends skins in the game. According to statistics from Apex Status there have been over 550 skins released for Apex Legends. Some of those skins were limited time releases that haven't resurfaced in the in-game store since their initial drop, making them incredibly rare. Keep in mind that these are the rarest skins in the game, not the objective best or necessarily even fan favorites.www.dbltap.com
