Madras, OR

Boys soccer falls 2-1 to Outlaws

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

The White Buffalos suffer first setback of season in home match against Sisters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJB13_0bvwu4Lk00

The Madras boys soccer team suffered its first setback of the season last Tuesday, losing at home to Sisters in a 2-1 defeat. The Buffs tried to mount a comeback after going down two goals in the first half, but their efforts came up short.

"I think it was a case of them just wanting it more," said head coach Clark Jones of the Sisters team. "They outphysicaled us and we didn't respond well."

After taking a 2-0 deficit into halftime, Madras pushed to get one back in the second half. Luis Benitez drilled home a direct free kick that gave the talented senior his first goal of the season.

"That was a grown man kick," said Jones of Benitez's goal.

In the end, though, the White Buffalos could not find an equalizer despite their aggressive push.

"We played well in the last 15 minutes," said Jones. "We just couldn't get one in."

Jones noted that his team is still developing and that he is not putting too much stock into the non-league games.

"We picked up some things that will help us throughout the season," Jones said of the loss to Sisters. "But honestly, I'm not taking much from preseason games."

Madras moved to 1-1 on the year with the defeat. After a tune-up against the JV team from Caldera on Tuesday (results not available at press time), the Buffs will play host to Summit, which was voted the No. 1 team in the state in the most recent 6A coaches' poll.

The Storm already boast wins over Jesuit and Clackamas, both of which were ranked in the top ten of the preseason 6A coaches' poll. It will be a difficult test for Madras, but a win on their home field would earn them statewide recognition — and might just change Jones' tune toward the value of non-league games.

