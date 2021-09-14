Houston Parks Board seeks Native Plant and Tree Nursery Intern

The Houston Parks Board is seeking a Native Plant and Tree Nursery Intern who will report to the Conservation Manager and Lead Technician. The intern would be primarily responsible for watering all potted plants stored at the HPB Native Plant and Tree Nursery, but duties will also include potting and repotting plant material at the Native Plant and Tree Nursery. The nursery is located at 12800 Texaco Road and all work will be centered around the existing facility.